CHULUOTA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say they have detained a man considered a person of interest in a triple homicide near Orlando.
Seminole County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Grant Amato was found early Saturday in a hotel room in a neighboring county and detained "without incident." A previous statement by the sheriff's office said Amato was considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies found the bodies of two men and a woman in a home in rural Chuluota, northeast of Orlando.
Officials have not revealed the identity of the victims or the cause of death. There were no signs of a break-in, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer.
Authorities arrived at the scene after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff's office to request a well-being check.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.