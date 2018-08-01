, -- Jothson Flores hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning to give the DSL Indians a 3-2 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Wednesday.

Richard Paz scored on the play after he hit an RBI single.

The double by Flores capped a two-run inning for the DSL Indians that started when Paz hit a single, scoring Jose Tena.

DSL Indians/Brewers had a runner on first in the top of the seventh, but a runner was thrown out to end the game as Miguel Vinicio earned his first save of the season.

In the bottom of the third, DSL Indians took the lead on a forceout that scored Daniel Aguilar. DSL Indians/Brewers answered in the next half-inning when Rafael Brito hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Joseph Paulino.

DSL Indians southpaw Yeury Gervacio (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhon Vergara (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

With the win, DSL Indians improved to 6-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.

