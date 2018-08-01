, -- Jothson Flores hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning to give the DSL Indians a 3-2 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Wednesday.
Richard Paz scored on the play after he hit an RBI single.
The double by Flores capped a two-run inning for the DSL Indians that started when Paz hit a single, scoring Jose Tena.
DSL Indians/Brewers had a runner on first in the top of the seventh, but a runner was thrown out to end the game as Miguel Vinicio earned his first save of the season.
In the bottom of the third, DSL Indians took the lead on a forceout that scored Daniel Aguilar. DSL Indians/Brewers answered in the next half-inning when Rafael Brito hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Joseph Paulino.
DSL Indians southpaw Yeury Gervacio (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhon Vergara (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.
With the win, DSL Indians improved to 6-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
