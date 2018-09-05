MIAMI — Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.
The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).
Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
