MIAMI — Hurricane Florence has formed far out over the Atlantic, where it doesn't currently pose a threat to any land.
The storm's maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 75 mph (120 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to start weakening beginning Thursday.
Florence is centered about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest near 12 mph (19 kph).
Florence is the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Another USA Gymnastics president resigns in Nassar fallout
USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry is the latest person to resign in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Variety
NASA to test parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars
A parachute system that's designed to land spacecraft on Mars will be tested this week off Virginia's coast.
Business
Nike stock falls following Kaepernick's new deal
Nike, one of the biggest influencers in sports, steps deeper into the culture war.
National
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh court confirmation hearing
Quarreling and confusion marked the start of the Senate's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, with Democrats trying to block the proceedings because of documents being withheld by the White House. Protesters also disrupted the proceedings.
National
US stocks slip as technology companies open lower
U.S. stocks are slightly lower Tuesday morning as technology companies including Facebook take losses, but energy companies are rising along with oil prices. Nike is sliding after it gave a major endorsement deal to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, known for his protests of police brutality and racial injustice.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.