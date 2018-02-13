Rohingya refugees who have fled ethnic violence in Myanmar are now at risk of “a humanitarian crisis within the crisis” as the impending monsoon season threatens to flood camps and fuel the spread of disease, diplomats at the United Nations Security Council warned Tuesday.

More than 100,000 refugees living in makeshift camps in Bangladesh are in areas prone to flooding and landslides, and tens of thousands will have to be relocated before the monsoons hit in March, said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Their lives are greatly at risk,” Grandi said.

Though the stream of refugees pouring over the border into Bangladesh has abated somewhat, the Rohingya, a long-persecuted Muslim minority predominantly in western Myanmar, continue to flee their homes. About 1,500 have already arrived in Bangladesh this month, bringing with them reports of continued violence by Myanmar’s authorities, including the abduction of girls and young women, enslavement and forced starvation, said Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Calling the Rohingya among the “most persecuted minority in the world,” Bin Momen said that despite an agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar for the voluntary repatriation of the refugees, most do not feel safe enough to return home, even if they have homes to return to.

As many as 700,000 Rohingya have fled to camps in Bangladesh since last August, when attacks on police posts by Rohingya insurgents in Rakhine state in western Myanmar provoked a vicious backlash by the military and local Buddhists. At least 6,700 Rohingya, including 730 children younger than 5, were killed, according to Doctors Without Borders, and hundreds of villages were destroyed in what the United States and other countries have called a campaign of “ethnic cleansing.”

Myanmar’s government, which does not recognize the Rohingya as a distinct ethnic group, has denied that members of the military carried out mass killings. Any military actions in the region, the government says, were in response to the threat posed by Rohingya militants.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Hau Do Suan, told the Security Council on Tuesday that the government would investigate reports of mass graves and extrajudicial killings by security forces, although it has so far blocked access to the region by a U.N. fact-finding mission and all but a few aid organizations.