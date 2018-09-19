Flooding Rains Possible - Touch of Frost Next Week

Wet Weather Continues Bouts of heavy rain continue to fall across the region through Thursday. Some spots could see an additional 2" to 4", which could lead to isolated flood concerns. Interestingly, the Twin Cities is still nearly 1" below average precipitation for the year, but should be able to get back to normal after the next couple of days. _________________________________________________________________________________ Wet Weather Continues... "Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday. 2 to 4 inches are likely area wide, with 5 or more inches possible locally. The highest threat for Flash flooding during this time is across southern MN." ______________________________________________________________________________ Hints of Fall Up North Thanks to the park staff at Savannah Portage State Park for the picture below who submitted this photo to the MN DNR Fall Color Report. Note that much of northwestern MN is now 25%-50% color! You can share your photos to the MN DNR Fall Color page HERE: MN DNR Fall Color Update Hey - check this out! The MN DNR has now officially started updating their fall color report for the 2018 fall season. Interestingly, parts of northwestern Minnesota are already at 25% - 50%! Note that fall colors will start ripen over the next several weeks with the peak typically in late September through mid October in the Twin Cities. See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.

____________________________________________________________________________ "THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU" "Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________ "How does the weather affect our mental health?" "There's a difference between SAD and simply feeling 'groggy' when summer ends. After temperatures in the late 30s were reached around the UK in July and August, the beginning of September has seen greyer skies, rain and conditions resuming to the cooler high teens and early 20s. But can the end of summer cause a change in mood? Below, we explore the relationship between the weather and how it makes us feel. The link between extreme weather, stress and mental health. According to Dr Paul McLaren, the medical director at the Priory's Hayes Grove Hospital, collective melancholy is not an isolated phenomenon. Some patients with existing mental health conditions sometimes report their symptoms either worsening or improving because of the climate. This is likely to be because extremes of weather can be very stressful and "stress can trigger mental illness", Dr McLaren explains. "It is much more stressful travelling home from work in an underground train when the temperature is 36 degrees than 16 degrees," for example. Stress is also understood to exacerbate a whole host of existing mental health conditions including depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder." See more from Country Living HERE: _____________________________________________________________________________ Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF Seasonal allergy sufferers are still battling waves of pollen that have been running at High to Medium/Medium-High over the last few weeks. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will have slightly better allergy conditions with wetter weather ahead. Regardless, keep the allergy meds flowing... Hopefully we'll all get through this together - AAACHOOOO! See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ "How Weather Affects Allergy Forecast" "Weather plays a direct role in the severity and length of the allergy season. Weather conditions will increase the amount of pollen production to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen levels. A mild winter can signify an early allergy season, since trees tend to start pollinating earlier. Dry, windy weather spreads pollen quickly, producing a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms. A late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts. Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, thereby providing relief for allergy sufferers. Although sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen." See more from Pollen.com HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota According to the US Drought Monitor, parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to now severe drought. However, note that only a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, which is up from nearly 7% last week. Also, the amount of severe drought is only 0.27%, which is pretty low. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded from 27% last week to 33% this week. The good news is that the next several days will likely see decent rainfall chances, so this could hlep mitigate some of the dry weather there. ___________________________________________________________________ High Temps Wednesday High temps on Wednesday will be cool across much of the state once again with readings only warming into the 60s and lower 70s. Note that these temps will be running a bit below average for September 19th.

Weather Outlook The weather loop below shows active weather conditions continuing across the Upper Midwest and close to home through the end of the week. Keep in mind that the heaviest rain will move through Wednesday and Thursday, but will taper quickly on Friday. Rainfall Potential Through AM Saturday According to NOAA's WPC, waves of heavy rain will continue across the state and especially across the southern part of the state where some fairly widespread 1" to 3"+ tallies can't be ruled out. _________________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook The extended forecast as we head through the end of September and the first part of October shows temps MUCH cooler readings over the next several days.Highs in the 60s and 70s are looking more likely. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities by the end of the month is in the mid 60s! Interestingly, these models are suggesting the potential of highs only in the 50s over the last few days of the month... _________________________________________________________________________ Average First Frost? While must of the state still has yet to see its first frost of the season, a few locations up north have already dipped into the 20s earlier this month. Note that the average first frost date (32F) typically happens between October 1st-10th around the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, while much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are less than 1 month away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing

_________________________________________________________________________________ Flooding Rains Possible - Touch of Frost Next Week

By Paul Douglas Many scientists acknowledge a warmer, wetter climate is flavoring all weather now. A consistently longer growing season, an uptick in extreme rainfall events and increasingly fickle winters? Maybe this is the new normal. On paper, September is one of the most pleasant months of the year in Minnesota. Lukewarm, but drier than traditional summer months, with lower humidity and fewer boisterous thunderstorms. Not this year. A fickle front comes roaring north again today, sparking more heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms into Thursday. An additional 2-4 inches of rain may fall, and areas that often flood may experience problems. Note to self: it is odd (but not unprecedented) to talk about flooding in late September. Skies slowly clear Friday, and we should salvage a partly sunny weekend with 70s returning by Sunday. A real cold front is brewing next week as the jet stream buckles, pouring brisk air south of the border. By the middle of next week a light frost is possible over central Minnesota. Time to dig out jackets and sweatshirts. PS: no flakes in sight just yet.

_____________________________________________ Extended Forecast WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain, T-storms. Winds: E 8-13. High: 69. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. 1" to 2" possible. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 62. THURSDAY: Heavy showers and T-storms, nagging flood risk. Winds: S 8-13. High: 72. FRIDAY: Damp start. Slow PM clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High: 60. SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Fall arrives at 8:54PM. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 47. High: 67. SUNDAY: Sunny intervals. Windy and milder. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 72. MONDAY: More showers and T-Storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 74. TUESDAY: Windy. Drier and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 48. High: 60.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 19th 1998: 1 to 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Meeker, Wright, Todd, and Wilkin Counties. Winds were also estimated over 50 knots / 58 miles per hour. 1980: Golfball to baseball sized hail hits St. Paul. One company has 75 to 95 percent of the glass in their greenhouses smashed.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 19th Average High: 70F (Record: 94F set in 1895)

Average Low: 51F (Record: 33F set in 1991) Record Rainfall: 2.98" set in 1907

Record Snowfall: Trace in 1927

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 19th Sunrise: 6:56am

Sunset: 7:16pm Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 20 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 17 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 19th at Midnight

3.3 Days Since First Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "On September 17, 18 and 19, 2018, use the waxing gibbous moon to locate the planets Saturn and Mars. These two worlds look like bright stars, and they are easy to see with the eye alone. Mars is the brighter of the two, its ruddy color contrasting beautifully with the golden hue of Saturn. If you have a telescope, use it to enjoy Saturn’s glorious rings. The moon, Saturn and Mars shine highest up for the night at or around nightfall. They slowly sink westward throughout the evening and wee morning hours. As viewed from northerly latitudes, all three worlds appear rather low in the southern sky at nightfall; from the Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, the moon, Saturn and Mars shine way up high as darkness falls." ____________________________________________________________________ "Florence's floodwaters rise even as rainfall exits Carolinas" "After record-shattering rainfall from Hurricane Florence, rivers in North Carolina are continuing to rise to never-before-seen levels, inundating entire communities and prompting thousands to hastily evacuate. At least 23 people have perished in the storm and its aftermath so far, and this number is likely to rise. The big picture: Florence, along with Hurricane Harvey that struck Texas last year, has finally confirmed that measuring a hurricane's intensity based solely on its winds is misleading at best. Florence, for example, set all-time rainfall records for any tropical storm or hurricane in North and South Carolina, and it has sent many rivers rising to record levels." By the numbers: 4: Number of states that have broken all-time rainfall records for tropical storms or hurricanes over the past year.

35.93 inches: Rainfall total in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, now the record for the state from any tropical weather system, as well as a record 2-day and 3-day total statewide.

34 inches: Rainfall total in Swansboro, North Carolina.

61.8 feet: The height at which the Cape Fear River is forecast to crest in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this week. This is just one of the many waterways that is prompting evacuations, as the river is rising by about 50 feet from its pre-storm level. The heightened river level is high enough to send water careening into neighborhoods around it and possibly into parts of the city.

24.2 feet: The forecast crest for the Cape Fear River near Burgaw, North Carolina. This would also set a record, beating the roughly 2-foot-benchmark set in 1999.

23.02 inches: Rainfall total in Wilmington, North Carolina, making this the wettest single weather event ever observed there.

23.81 inches: Rainfall total in Loris, South Carolina, which set a record for the heaviest amount of rainfall from any tropical weather system in state history.

86.22 inches: Amount of rain that has fallen in Wilmington, North Carolina, so far this year, making it the city's wettest year, with three months still remaining in 2018. "It is possible the annual rainfall total will end up over 100 inches in Wilmington," the NWS noted in a statement on Monday morning.

0.1%: Chance of such heavy rainfall amounts occurring in any given year, per the National Weather Service, making this yet another 1-in-1,000-year event. See more from AXIOS HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "What It’s Like to Measure 34 Inches of Rain in a Hurricane" "Few people on Earth can say they’ve measured almost 3 feet of rain from a single weather event. Becki Odum, who lives just north of Swansboro, North Carolina, is now part of that elite group. Becki’s five-day total from Wednesday to Monday totaled exactly 34.00 inches from Hurricane Florence. Few people on Earth can say they’ve measured almost 3 feet of rain from a single weather event. Becki Odum, who lives just north of Swansboro, North Carolina, is now part of that elite group. Becki’s five-day total of exactly 34.00 inches, collected from Wednesday to Monday morning during the onslaught of Hurricane Florence, was the second-highest amount measured anywhere during the storm at ground level.“It was difficult, especially during the time the winds and rain were high,” said Odum, who lives on a farm just a few miles inland from the coastline. Odum is one of more than 20,000 volunteers who measure and report precipitation each morning for CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Observing Network. After a devastating flood struck Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1997, the state climatologist at the time, Nolan Doesken, launched CoCoRaHS as a state project to gain more “ground truth” observations of daily precipitation, including big events. The project has since spread to all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, and the Bahamas." See more from Weather.com HERE: ____________________________________________________________________ "World's Oceans Set for Calm Period After Typhoon, Hurricane Blitz" "With the remnants of Hurricane Florence wringing out heavy rain through the Appalachians and New England this week, and Typhoon Mangkhutwinding down in southern China, it looks like the world’s oceans make take a breather. There are few significant threats in either the Atlantic or the Pacific now, forecasters say. That’s not unusual; after a burst of tropical storms, hurricanes and typhoons, there’s often a period of calm. As large storms pass through a basin, they typically churn up cooler water that robs any new storms of the fuel they need to develop. Last week, the Atlantic had four named storms traversing through its relatively narrow basin, while Mangkhut took a very long path through the Pacific before striking the Philippines and China." See more from Bloomberg HERE: ___________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the middle part of September. Keep in mind that September 10th is the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so this is typically the most active time for the Atlantic. _____________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that on average, things are still pretty active through the 2nd half of September into October.

_____________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Lightning Fatalities - EIGHTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 18 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 4 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 65 females have died. See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 834 (through September 17th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,217 tornadoes.

_________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes in September By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.

_____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________

3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Heavy rain across portions of the Central and Southern Plains, Middle Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley, Fri-Sat, Sep 21-22.

2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Upper Mississippi Valley, Mon-Tue, Sep 24-25.

Severe weather across portions of the Great Lakes, the Mid-Atlantic, the Northeast, and the Ohio Valley, Fri, Sep 21.

3.) Flooding possible across portions of the Northeast, the Central Appalachians, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southern Appalachians, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southeast, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley.

4.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Central Appalachians, the Southern Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southeast, and the Great Lakes.

5.) Flooding likely across portions of the Southeast, the Southern Appalachians, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Central Appalachians.

6.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central and Southern Plains, the Great Lakes, the Mississippi Valley, and the Ohio Valley, Wed-Fri, Sep 26-28.

7.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Thu-Sun, Sep 27-30.

8.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Northern and Central Plains, Sep 26-30.

9.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, Hawaii, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Northeast, California, the Northern Rockies, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomaly on Tuesday

The temperature anomaly across North America on Tueseday showed well above average temps across much of the nation. However, cooler than average temps were found across the West Coast and much of Canada have now started moving into the Upper Midwest.

Temperature Trend

Here's the temperature anomaly as we into the 3rd week of September suggests much warmer than average temps hanging on across the Central US. However, cooler than average temps will start sliding into the High Plains and the Upper Midwest by the end of the week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, September 26th - October 2nd look to be cooler than average across much of the Central US and Upper Midwest. With that said, we might start seeing a little more frost across the far north towards the end of the month.

________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows heavy rain finally ending in the Eastern US as the remnants of Hurricane Florence move out to sea, however flooding will still remain a major issue over the next several days. Meanwhile, another batch of heavier rain will develop over the Upper Midwest midweek, where some 2" to 4" rainfall tallies will be possible.

___________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of very heavy rain continuing across the Midwest where 2" to 4"+ rainfall tallies can't be ruled out. There will also be some heavier rain across the Central and Southern US, where up to 4" of rain maybe possible.



_______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________

US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from September 4th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.

_______________________________________________________________________

"Weather Channel Reporter Gets Called Out for Struggling Through Florence While Locals Stroll by"

"The internet is having a field day with a video of a Weather Channel reporter who appears to be struggling to stay upright against the wind in Wilmington, N.C. during what was then Hurricane Florence. The reporter, Mike Seidel, used dramatic movements to seemingly keep his balance during a live shot on Friday. But then, two men enter the frame behind him and seem to have no trouble walking around. One Twitter user — whose post has been retweeted more than 230,000 times — captioned the video: “So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past.”



____________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

"Here's What It Looked Like When the Biggest Storm of 2018 Tore Across the Philippines and South China"

"The biggest storm of the year lashed the southern coast of China Sunday, whipping the seas and shuttering cities throughout a two-day trail of destruction that claimed dozens of lives in the northern Philippines and sideswiped the semiautonomous region of Hong Kong. The 550-mile wide Typhoon Mangkhut, a name that means mangosteen fruit in Thai language, made landfall in the city of Zanjiang in China’s Guangdong province just after 5 p.m. local time with winds around 100 miles per hour, roughly the strength of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It hit the Philippines with the force of a Category 5."



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________

"Earth is the warmest it's been in 120,000 years"

"The last three Julys on Earth have been the three warmest ever recorded. But, they may also be the warmest months to occur on our planet in about 120,000 years. Following NASA's recent announcement that July 2018 was the third warmest such month since reliable record keeping began in 1880, climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, pointed out that this last July — already infamous for scorching Arctic temperatures and record-breaking heat waves — was also likely one of the warmest months since the geologic period called the Eemian. The period, lasting from about 130,000 to around 115,000 years ago, was, on average, around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius (1.8 to 3.6 Fahrenheit) warmer than it is today. Warmth-loving hippos roamed present-day Europe, and sea levels, due to melted ice sheets, were 20 to 30 feet higher than today (much of Florida was underwater)." See more from Mashable HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ "This Is Why Yellowstone's Ecosystem May Not Recover if Wildfires Strike" "This summer marks the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Yellowstone fires — massive blazes that affected about 1.2 million acres in and around Yellowstone National Park. Their size and severity surprised scientists, managers, and the public, and received heavy media coverage. Many news reports proclaimed that Yellowstone was destroyed, but nothing was further from the truth. I was there during the fires and returned that fall to view the aftermath. Burned forests extended for miles, with blackened tree trunks creating a stark and seemingly desolate landscape. But peering down from a helicopter, we were surprised to see that the fires had actually produced a mosaic of burned and unburned patches of forest. I have studied the recovery of Yellowstone’s forests since 1989, watching landscapes of charred trees transition into lush young forests. Fires play an important ecological role in many ecosystems, and Yellowstone’s native plants and animals are well-adapted to historical cycles of disturbance and recovery. Today the burned landscape is dominated by thriving young lodgepole pine trees." See more from Inverse HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ "Google Street View to start mapping air pollution" "Google announced it will be expanding its Street View partnership with Aclima, an environmental sensor network, to map air pollution around the globe. The internet giant first partnered with the San Francisco-based start-up in 2015. Street View cars, equipped with Aclima’s air quality sensors, have collected data across California, in London and on Google’s own campus in Mountain View, Calif. “All that work culminated in a major scientific study,” Davida Herzl, the founder of Aclima, told TechCrunch. That study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, used sensor data from Oakland, Calif. to reveal air pollution levels can vary drastically along one street. “We found you can have the best air quality and the worst air quality all on the same street, said Herzl. “Understanding that can help with everything from urban planning to understanding your personal exposure.” See more from the NYPost HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________

"FUTURE EL NIÑO EVENTS COULD SPARK HIGH WILDFIRE RISK"

"As temperatures rise, wildfires may get worse in areas that already experience them and become more prevalent in areas where they’re not yet a big risk, a new study warns. At roughly 415,000 acres, Northern California’s Mendocino Complex Fire is now the state’s largest recorded wildfire, surpassing the record held by Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ Thomas Fire, which occurred less than a year before. The trend of growing intensity and extremity of recent wildfires triggered scientists wondering how a warming Earth might affect El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and how, in turn, that pattern might affect the likelihood and intensity of future wildfires to examine the issue in their new work. Their findings could have implications on land use and on wildfire fighting and prevention strategies at urban/wildland interfaces, the researchers say. RIPPLE EFFECT “This paper is really saying that in fire-prone places like California and Australia, we can expect future El Niño and La Niña events to have a bigger impact on fire risk in a given year,” says coauthor Samantha Stevenson, a faculty member at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “That’s because the sensitivity of land temperature and precipitation to changes in tropical Pacific Ocean temperature is increasing due to climate change.” Like many climate-based events, which take place over long timescales, tracking the ripple effects of a climate pattern can be difficult, given the many individual processes that can affect the result."

"How a Category 6 hurricane could soon become reality"

"For now, Category 5 hurricanes are the baddest on the Saffir-Simpson scale — but experts warn that even more destructive storms may soon unleash their fury. Meteorologists never anticipated the need for a rating higher than 5, which generate winds of 157 mph and greater, but scientists believe warmer oceans and more water in the atmosphere could create Category 6 superstorms, according to a Guardian article adapted from the upcoming book “This Is The Way The World Ends.” Right now, there’s anywhere from 5 to 8 percent more water vapor circulating throughout the atmosphere than there was a generation ago. This water vapor combined with warmer temperatures and oceans has created the potential for storms with violent winds exceeding 200 mph."



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________

"Are states, cities and companies taking the lead on climate action?"

"California hosted the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco last week in an effort to galvanize stronger commitments to address climate change in advance of this fall’s critical climate negotiations in Poland. With President Trump’s 2017 announcement of the intended departure of the United States from the 2015 Paris agreement and news that countries are underperforming on their Paris commitments, the summit was intended to recharge the climate community. Cities, regions and companies would move forward with ambitious commitments to reduce emissions, and then national governments would follow suit. Nonstate actors can lead, but they need the support of national governments. What are the prospects for nonstate climate action? Troubled by the slow progress in global climate negotiations, political scientists are studying this in depth. The research shows that nonstate action has promise but cannot replace ambitious national policy as the cornerstone of climate mitigation."



___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

"As Indiana towns grapple with climate change a new tool could save them money"

"Less than two years after a once-in-1,000-year storm flooded South Bend, the city was hit with another devastating storm — this one a 500-year event. It was a similar story in the small town of Huntingburg. The mayor told people not to worry after a 1,000-year flood. It was one-time event. Then two more 1,000-year floods slammed the town in fewer than 18 months. "Either we have run some extraordinary odds these last few years, or something is changing," South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg would later say in his state of the city remarks. The growing frequency of weather events once thought to be extremely rare is causing officials in big and small cities across the state and nation to seek information on how their communities can weather the effects of global warming. It’s not to bolster a political position, they say, but to deal with the problems they are confronting on the job. As Huntingburg Mayor Dennis Spinner put it: "I don't know what I can immediately do to affect climate change, but I know that, as a city, we can do better at planning and responding to the events that are going to happen."



_________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________

"UK heatwave caused hundreds of extra deaths this summer, figures suggest"

"Total of 625 extra deaths recorded during two periods of higher-than-normal temperatures in spring and early summer. Hundreds of extra deaths were recorded in England as a result of a heatwave during spring and early summer, official statistics show. In the last week of June, when temperatures rose above 30C, 382 more deaths occurred than the average. During an earlier period of unseasonably warm spring temperatures in April, 243 more deaths were observed than the five-year average. Experts said many of the deaths could have been prevented if the public had been made aware “about the increasing risks of heatwaves due to climate change”. The Office for National Statistics' quarterly mortality report only deals with the months from April to June, meaning the effect of the hot weather that continued throughout July is not accounted for. The report revealed "specific instances of increased mortality that coincided with periods of increased temperature in England".

