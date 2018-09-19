Flooding Rains Possible - Touch of Frost Next Week

Hints of Fall Up North
According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."
"There's a difference between SAD and simply feeling 'groggy' when summer ends. After temperatures in the late 30s were reached around the UK in July and August, the beginning of September has seen greyer skies, rain and conditions resuming to the cooler high teens and early 20s. But can the end of summer cause a change in mood? Below, we explore the relationship between the weather and how it makes us feel. The link between extreme weather, stress and mental health. According to Dr Paul McLaren, the medical director at the Priory's Hayes Grove Hospital, collective melancholy is not an isolated phenomenon. Some patients with existing mental health conditions sometimes report their symptoms either worsening or improving because of the climate. This is likely to be because extremes of weather can be very stressful and "stress can trigger mental illness", Dr McLaren explains. "It is much more stressful travelling home from work in an underground train when the temperature is 36 degrees than 16 degrees," for example. Stress is also understood to exacerbate a whole host of existing mental health conditions including depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder."
Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF
"How Weather Affects Allergy Forecast"
"Weather plays a direct role in the severity and length of the allergy season. Weather conditions will increase the amount of pollen production to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen levels. A mild winter can signify an early allergy season, since trees tend to start pollinating earlier. Dry, windy weather spreads pollen quickly, producing a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms. A late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts. Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, thereby providing relief for allergy sufferers. Although sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen."
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
According to the US Drought Monitor, parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to now severe drought. However, note that only a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, which is up from nearly 7% last week. Also, the amount of severe drought is only 0.27%, which is pretty low. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded from 27% last week to 33% this week. The good news is that the next several days will likely see decent rainfall chances, so this could hlep mitigate some of the dry weather there.
Weather Outlook
By Paul Douglas
Many scientists acknowledge a warmer, wetter climate is flavoring all weather now. A consistently longer growing season, an uptick in extreme rainfall events and increasingly fickle winters? Maybe this is the new normal.
On paper, September is one of the most pleasant months of the year in Minnesota. Lukewarm, but drier than traditional summer months, with lower humidity and fewer boisterous thunderstorms. Not this year.
A fickle front comes roaring north again today, sparking more heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms into Thursday. An additional 2-4 inches of rain may fall, and areas that often flood may experience problems. Note to self: it is odd (but not unprecedented) to talk about flooding in late September.
Skies slowly clear Friday, and we should salvage a partly sunny weekend with 70s returning by Sunday.
A real cold front is brewing next week as the jet stream buckles, pouring brisk air south of the border. By the middle of next week a light frost is possible over central Minnesota.
Time to dig out jackets and sweatshirts. PS: no flakes in sight just yet.
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain, T-storms. Winds: E 8-13. High: 69.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. 1" to 2" possible. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 62.
THURSDAY: Heavy showers and T-storms, nagging flood risk. Winds: S 8-13. High: 72.
FRIDAY: Damp start. Slow PM clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High: 60.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Fall arrives at 8:54PM. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 47. High: 67.
SUNDAY: Sunny intervals. Windy and milder. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 72.
MONDAY: More showers and T-Storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 74.
TUESDAY: Windy. Drier and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 48. High: 60.
This Day in Weather History
September 19th
1998: 1 to 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Meeker, Wright, Todd, and Wilkin Counties. Winds were also estimated over 50 knots / 58 miles per hour.
1980: Golfball to baseball sized hail hits St. Paul. One company has 75 to 95 percent of the glass in their greenhouses smashed.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 19th
Average High: 70F (Record: 94F set in 1895)
Average Low: 51F (Record: 33F set in 1991)
Record Rainfall: 2.98" set in 1907
Record Snowfall: Trace in 1927
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 19th
Sunrise: 6:56am
Sunset: 7:16pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 20 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 17 Minutes
Moon Phase for September 19th at Midnight
3.3 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"On September 17, 18 and 19, 2018, use the waxing gibbous moon to locate the planets Saturn and Mars. These two worlds look like bright stars, and they are easy to see with the eye alone. Mars is the brighter of the two, its ruddy color contrasting beautifully with the golden hue of Saturn. If you have a telescope, use it to enjoy Saturn’s glorious rings. The moon, Saturn and Mars shine highest up for the night at or around nightfall. They slowly sink westward throughout the evening and wee morning hours. As viewed from northerly latitudes, all three worlds appear rather low in the southern sky at nightfall; from the Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, the moon, Saturn and Mars shine way up high as darkness falls."
"Florence's floodwaters rise even as rainfall exits Carolinas"
"After record-shattering rainfall from Hurricane Florence, rivers in North Carolina are continuing to rise to never-before-seen levels, inundating entire communities and prompting thousands to hastily evacuate. At least 23 people have perished in the storm and its aftermath so far, and this number is likely to rise. The big picture: Florence, along with Hurricane Harvey that struck Texas last year, has finally confirmed that measuring a hurricane's intensity based solely on its winds is misleading at best. Florence, for example, set all-time rainfall records for any tropical storm or hurricane in North and South Carolina, and it has sent many rivers rising to record levels."
By the numbers:
4: Number of states that have broken all-time rainfall records for tropical storms or hurricanes over the past year.
35.93 inches: Rainfall total in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, now the record for the state from any tropical weather system, as well as a record 2-day and 3-day total statewide.
34 inches: Rainfall total in Swansboro, North Carolina.
61.8 feet: The height at which the Cape Fear River is forecast to crest in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this week. This is just one of the many waterways that is prompting evacuations, as the river is rising by about 50 feet from its pre-storm level. The heightened river level is high enough to send water careening into neighborhoods around it and possibly into parts of the city.
24.2 feet: The forecast crest for the Cape Fear River near Burgaw, North Carolina. This would also set a record, beating the roughly 2-foot-benchmark set in 1999.
23.02 inches: Rainfall total in Wilmington, North Carolina, making this the wettest single weather event ever observed there.
23.81 inches: Rainfall total in Loris, South Carolina, which set a record for the heaviest amount of rainfall from any tropical weather system in state history.
86.22 inches: Amount of rain that has fallen in Wilmington, North Carolina, so far this year, making it the city's wettest year, with three months still remaining in 2018. "It is possible the annual rainfall total will end up over 100 inches in Wilmington," the NWS noted in a statement on Monday morning.
0.1%: Chance of such heavy rainfall amounts occurring in any given year, per the National Weather Service, making this yet another 1-in-1,000-year event.
"What It’s Like to Measure 34 Inches of Rain in a Hurricane"
"Few people on Earth can say they’ve measured almost 3 feet of rain from a single weather event. Becki Odum, who lives just north of Swansboro, North Carolina, is now part of that elite group. Becki’s five-day total from Wednesday to Monday totaled exactly 34.00 inches from Hurricane Florence. Few people on Earth can say they’ve measured almost 3 feet of rain from a single weather event. Becki Odum, who lives just north of Swansboro, North Carolina, is now part of that elite group. Becki’s five-day total of exactly 34.00 inches, collected from Wednesday to Monday morning during the onslaught of Hurricane Florence, was the second-highest amount measured anywhere during the storm at ground level.“It was difficult, especially during the time the winds and rain were high,” said Odum, who lives on a farm just a few miles inland from the coastline. Odum is one of more than 20,000 volunteers who measure and report precipitation each morning for CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Observing Network. After a devastating flood struck Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1997, the state climatologist at the time, Nolan Doesken, launched CoCoRaHS as a state project to gain more “ground truth” observations of daily precipitation, including big events. The project has since spread to all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, and the Bahamas."
"World's Oceans Set for Calm Period After Typhoon, Hurricane Blitz"
"With the remnants of Hurricane Florence wringing out heavy rain through the Appalachians and New England this week, and Typhoon Mangkhutwinding down in southern China, it looks like the world’s oceans make take a breather. There are few significant threats in either the Atlantic or the Pacific now, forecasters say. That’s not unusual; after a burst of tropical storms, hurricanes and typhoons, there’s often a period of calm. As large storms pass through a basin, they typically churn up cooler water that robs any new storms of the fuel they need to develop. Last week, the Atlantic had four named storms traversing through its relatively narrow basin, while Mangkhut took a very long path through the Pacific before striking the Philippines and China."
Tropical Climatology
According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that on average, things are still pretty active through the 2nd half of September into October.
2018 Lightning Fatalities - EIGHTEEN
Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 18 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 4 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 65 females have died.
PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year
According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 834 (through September 17th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,217 tornadoes.
Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.
1.) Heavy rain across portions of the Central and Southern Plains, Middle Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley, Fri-Sat, Sep 21-22.
2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Upper Mississippi Valley, Mon-Tue, Sep 24-25.
Severe weather across portions of the Great Lakes, the Mid-Atlantic, the Northeast, and the Ohio Valley, Fri, Sep 21.
3.) Flooding possible across portions of the Northeast, the Central Appalachians, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southern Appalachians, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southeast, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley.
4.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Central Appalachians, the Southern Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southeast, and the Great Lakes.
5.) Flooding likely across portions of the Southeast, the Southern Appalachians, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Central Appalachians.
6.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central and Southern Plains, the Great Lakes, the Mississippi Valley, and the Ohio Valley, Wed-Fri, Sep 26-28.
7.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Thu-Sun, Sep 27-30.
8.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Northern and Central Plains, Sep 26-30.
9.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, Hawaii, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Northeast, California, the Northern Rockies, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
Temperature Anomaly on Tuesday
The temperature anomaly across North America on Tueseday showed well above average temps across much of the nation. However, cooler than average temps were found across the West Coast and much of Canada have now started moving into the Upper Midwest.
Temperature Trend
Here's the temperature anomaly as we into the 3rd week of September suggests much warmer than average temps hanging on across the Central US. However, cooler than average temps will start sliding into the High Plains and the Upper Midwest by the end of the week.
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, September 26th - October 2nd look to be cooler than average across much of the Central US and Upper Midwest. With that said, we might start seeing a little more frost across the far north towards the end of the month.
Weather Outlook Ahead
The weather loop below shows heavy rain finally ending in the Eastern US as the remnants of Hurricane Florence move out to sea, however flooding will still remain a major issue over the next several days. Meanwhile, another batch of heavier rain will develop over the Upper Midwest midweek, where some 2" to 4" rainfall tallies will be possible.
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of very heavy rain continuing across the Midwest where 2" to 4"+ rainfall tallies can't be ruled out. There will also be some heavier rain across the Central and Southern US, where up to 4" of rain maybe possible.
Here is the national drought map from September 4th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.
"The last three Julys on Earth have been the three warmest ever recorded. But, they may also be the warmest months to occur on our planet in about 120,000 years. Following NASA's recent announcement that July 2018 was the third warmest such month since reliable record keeping began in 1880, climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, pointed out that this last July — already infamous for scorching Arctic temperatures and record-breaking heat waves — was also likely one of the warmest months since the geologic period called the Eemian. The period, lasting from about 130,000 to around 115,000 years ago, was, on average, around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius (1.8 to 3.6 Fahrenheit) warmer than it is today. Warmth-loving hippos roamed present-day Europe, and sea levels, due to melted ice sheets, were 20 to 30 feet higher than today (much of Florida was underwater)."
"This Is Why Yellowstone's Ecosystem May Not Recover if Wildfires Strike"
"This summer marks the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Yellowstone fires — massive blazes that affected about 1.2 million acres in and around Yellowstone National Park. Their size and severity surprised scientists, managers, and the public, and received heavy media coverage. Many news reports proclaimed that Yellowstone was destroyed, but nothing was further from the truth. I was there during the fires and returned that fall to view the aftermath. Burned forests extended for miles, with blackened tree trunks creating a stark and seemingly desolate landscape. But peering down from a helicopter, we were surprised to see that the fires had actually produced a mosaic of burned and unburned patches of forest. I have studied the recovery of Yellowstone’s forests since 1989, watching landscapes of charred trees transition into lush young forests. Fires play an important ecological role in many ecosystems, and Yellowstone’s native plants and animals are well-adapted to historical cycles of disturbance and recovery. Today the burned landscape is dominated by thriving young lodgepole pine trees."
"Google Street View to start mapping air pollution"
"Google announced it will be expanding its Street View partnership with Aclima, an environmental sensor network, to map air pollution around the globe. The internet giant first partnered with the San Francisco-based start-up in 2015. Street View cars, equipped with Aclima’s air quality sensors, have collected data across California, in London and on Google’s own campus in Mountain View, Calif. “All that work culminated in a major scientific study,” Davida Herzl, the founder of Aclima, told TechCrunch. That study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, used sensor data from Oakland, Calif. to reveal air pollution levels can vary drastically along one street. “We found you can have the best air quality and the worst air quality all on the same street, said Herzl. “Understanding that can help with everything from urban planning to understanding your personal exposure.”
