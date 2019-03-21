The spring snow melt this week is pushing river levels higher and putting a number of roads under water. Here are some current and pending flood-related road closures, and a warning from authorities that it is illegal to drive on roads that are closed. Motorists who are caught doing so can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Authorities also remind motorists to not drive through standing water, even if a road is open.

St. Paul

• Water Street/Lilydale Road from Hwy. 13 to Plato Boulevard: closed.

• Warner/Shepard roads from Childs Road to Ontario Street: Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

• 2nd Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Sibley Street: Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

• 4th Street between Willis Street to Commercial Street: Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

• Jackson and Sibley streets between Warner Road and Kellogg Boulevard: Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

St. Paul Public works will reconfigure Jackson and Sibley streets to allow two-way traffic to access surrounding businesses and parking ramps.

Carver County

• Hwy. 41 between Hwy. 169 and downtown Chaska: Closes at 7 p.m. Thursday. Drivers can cross the Minnesota River using Hwy. 101 in Shakopee.

• Jonathan Carver Parkway/County Road 11 bridge connecting to Scott County Road 9 near Jordan: Closed. Driver can use Hwy. 25 in Belle Plaine.

• County Road 123 north of Hwy. 7 between Watertown and Mayer: Closed.

Greater Minnesota

• Hwy. 19 from Hwy. 169 and 5th Street in Henderson: Closed.

• Hwy. 93 between Hwy 169 and Le Sueur: Closed.

• Hwy. 99 west of Hwy. 169 in St. Peter: Closed. Detour is via Hwy. 22, Shanaska Creek Road and County Road 21.

• Hwy. 74 between Hwy. 61 and County Road 30 in Beaver: Closed

Tim Harlow