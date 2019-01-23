JAKARTA, Indonesia — Torrential rains that overwhelmed a dam and caused a landslide have killed 6 people and displaced hundreds in the western Indonesian district of Gowa, an official said Wednesday.
The dead included two infants who drowned and a man who was electrocuted after the floods began late Tuesday, said Adnan Purichta Ichsann, the chief of Gowa district in South Sumatra. Rescuers were still evacuating residents to shelters at a government office and mosques, Ichsann said.
"Torrential rain caused a dam to be overwhelmed by water, forcing us to open it to prevent a greater danger. This is what caused flooding in some areas," Ichsann said.
Deadly landslides and floods are a frequent occurrence during seasonal rains in Indonesia.
