CAIRO — Sudanese medics say at least 23 people have been killed in heavy flooding in the past three weeks.
The Red Crescent Society said Monday that the floods have injured at least 61 others since July 23. It says more than 8,900 families have been left homeless.
The Red Crescent says the rainfall has affected over 45,000 people and caused significant damage to key infrastructure. It says more heavy rainfall is expected in other parts of Sudan.
Monsoon rains in Sudan regularly last from June to November and cause the Nile and its tributaries to overflow.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli teen admits to desecrating WWII death camp in Poland
A police spokesman in eastern Poland says an Israeli teen has admitted to dropping his pants at the former Nazi German death camp of Majdanek and is facing a fine.
World
A sticky problem: boom in taste for octopus squeezes market
Whether it's spiced in the Spanish style or sliced as Japanese sashimi, octopus as a dish is becoming a victim of its own popularity.
World
UK Labour leader under fire over Palestinian wreath-laying
British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, facing allegations of enabling anti-Semitism, has acknowledged that he was present at a wreath-laying to Palestinians allegedly linked to the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
World
3 WWII bombs removed from Baltic Sea resort in Poland
More than 2,000 people were evacuated Monday while Polish navy experts removed three World War II bombs from the Baltic Sea bed at the vacation resort of Kolobrzeg.
World
UAE responds to AP report on deals with al-Qaida in Yemen
The United Arab Emirates on Monday said it was actively fighting al-Qaida's branch in Yemen after an Associated Press report outlined how Emirati forces cut secret deals with the militants to get them to abandon territory.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.