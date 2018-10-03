DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington schools are closed because of flooding in the community.
Some main roadways are flooded in the city Wednesday including the Main Street bridge which connects the north side of Darlington to the south side as the Pecatonica River rises.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of Highway 23 in both directions at Highway 81 near Darlington are closed because of water over the roadway.
Forecasters say a strong cold front pushing into the state later Wednesday could bring tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin.
