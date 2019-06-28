Hwy. 52, the main route between the Twin Cities and Rochester, remained closed in both directions Friday evening near Pine Island due to flooding.

Torrential rainfall overnight caused street flooding in Rochester and nearby areas, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Drivers are being rerouted to Hwy. 63 to Zumbro Falls, then on County Road 60 through Mazeppa, before they can return to Hwy. 52.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the area until Saturday morning.

The weather should be dry until Sunday, when there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a stronger chance late Sunday, the NWS said.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for seven metro-area counties all weekend, with highs expected to climb into the 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with high humidity. A less dire heat advisory is in effect for much of southwestern and central Minnesota.

STAFF REPORT