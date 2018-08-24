MADISON, Wis. — Officials in Dane County say this week's flooding has caused more than $100 million in damage.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the initial damage assessment is $108 million.

Parisi says the United Way of Dane County took 859 damage reports totaling $69 million. Officials are putting the damage to public infrastructure at $38 million. Outlying municipalities, including Mazomanie, Black Earth and Cross Plains were hardest hit as torrential rains dumped more than 11 inches of rain on the county Monday night into Tuesday.

Emergency officials are bracing for more flooding on Madison's isthmus this weekend with more rain in the forecast.