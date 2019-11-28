JOHANNESBURG — Flash flooding has hit the small but strategic East African nation of Djibouti, where the government and United Nations say the equivalent of two years' rain fell in a single day.
A joint statement Thursday says up to a quarter-million people have been affected in recent days in the country on the Red Sea that is home to military bases for the United States, China and others.
Djibouti has been called one of the world's most vulnerable non-island nations in the face of climate change as sea levels rise.
The statement says that with heavy rains forecast through the end of this month the number of affected people could rise.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Saudi rights group says 3 released amid latest crackdown
London-based Saudi rights group ALQST says three men who were detained in a fresh wave of arrests targeting Saudi Arabia's intellectual and reformist circles have now been released.
World
Sri Lanka's new government announces tax cuts
Sri Lanka's new government has announced sweeping tax cuts and reforms in a bid to provide relief to the masses ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for early next year.
World
Iran condemns burning of its consulate by Iraqi protesters
Iran on Thursday condemned the burning of its consulate in southern Iraq just hours earlier, which came amid an escalation in Iraq's anti-government protests that erupted nearly two months ago.
World
French court considers cardinal's appeal in sex abuse case
A French cardinal's career is at stake as he appears Thursday in an appeals court that will decide whether to uphold his conviction for covering up sexual abuse of children.
World
Panasonic leaves semiconductor business with Taiwan sale
Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Corp. is abandoning the semiconductor business with the sale of its last business in that sector to a Taiwanese company.