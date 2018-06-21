Heavy rainfall in southern Minnesota overnight has caused flooding in the far southwest corner of the state, closing some roads near the South Dakota border.

Interstate 90 was closed in both directions at Beaver Creek at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and Hwy. 59 just north of Worthington was closed overnight.

Highest rainfall totals were concentrated around the Sioux Falls area, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 7 inches of rain was reported near Luverne, Minn.; Fairmont received just over 4 inches.

In Blue Earth County, the upstream boat barrier at the Rapidan Dam failed at 10 a.m. and repair was not expected for at least two weeks. The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the upstream area of the dam on Blue Earth River.

MnDOT officials are reminding motorists that driving through floodwater can be dangerous, with vehicles swept away from just several inches of moving water.

Pam Louwagie