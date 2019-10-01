Flash flood watches are stretching from the U.S.-Mexico border to the Great Lakes from moisture streaming north from the remnants of Narda, formerly a tropical storm that’s raining itself out over Sinaloa and Chihuahua, Mexico. The Weather Prediction Center has declared a “moderate risk” of flash flooding for a broad swath of central United States, where a widespread 2 to 4 inches may fall through Wednesday.

Some meteorologists say this weather pattern shares characteristics with a “predecessor rain event,” which involves a vigorous low-level stream of tropical moisture interacting with a stalled cold front.

Imagine pressure-washing a wall; all that water slides down the wall and pools at the bottom. That’s sort of how these events work. In this case, the cold front draped across the Midwest is the wall, and the stream of water is a river of moisture from Narda drawn north by atmospheric steering currents.

The axis of heaviest rainfall occurs just east of the front, on the warm side. Closest to the moisture source will be places such as Roswell, N.M., and Amarillo, Texas. Heavy rainfall could spell problems with flooding through early Wednesday, especially on more rural country roads, which in that region are frequently made of dirt or, on occasion, clay.

After arcing through the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, the railroad track of rain enters Kansas, where the flood risk is even higher Tuesday and Wednesday. North of the Kansas City, renewed river flooding is possible along the Missouri and its tributaries, which are already running several feet above flood stage.

Parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan are also in the target zone for heavy rainfall, especially into early Wednesday.

It’s already been a wet year for residents of the Plains, who dealt with repeated rounds of historic flash flooding. Widespread flooding struck the Plains in March, forcing the National Weather Service in Grand Island, Neb., to flee the office. In May, more than a foot of rain fell near Tulsa within only a few days’ time, forcing the Arkansas and Cimarron rivers into major flood stage.

Meteorologist Alex Lamers pointed out on Twitter that Topeka, Kansas City, Grand Island and Des Moines all have had a top-five wettest year to date.

The pattern starts to break down late in the week, with a surge of cool, dry air plunging south and east, while heat builds into the west.