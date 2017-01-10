LOS ANGELES — HGTV's Tarek El Moussa has officially filed for divorce from wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina El Moussa.

The couple's publicist confirmed the filing to The Associated Press on Tuesday, but offered no other comment.

The move comes nearly a month after the pair said they were separating. In announcing the split, the El Moussas said police were called to their California home several months ago over what they termed an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

The Orange County sheriff's office said deputies responded to the home in May after getting a report about a possibly suicidal man. They said Tarek El Moussa was later found in a nearby state park with a handgun. He denied being suicidal, but voluntarily gave up several guns. No one was arrested.

The El Moussas and HGTV have said "Flip or Flop" will continue.