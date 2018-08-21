ROANOKE, Va. — A Flint, Michigan, resident is among those embroiled in a legal battle over a letter criticizing a Virginia Tech professor who helped expose the city's water crisis.
The Roanoke Times reports the resident and two others filed an Aug. 10 motion to dismiss Marc Edwards' $3 million defamation lawsuit against them.
William Moran is the attorney for Flint resident Melissa Mays, Edwards' former co-researcher Yanna Lambrinidou and clean water activist Paul Schwartz. Moran says the letter signed by more than 60 Flint residents accuses Edwards of interfering with residents' efforts to self-organize and abusing scientific authority, among other allegations.
The motion doesn't take responsibility for orchestrating the letter, but asserts it was protected by free speech rights and Edwards is a public figure.
Edwards says he doesn't like being characterized as a bully.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.