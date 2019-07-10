LONDON — London's Gatwick Airport has suspended all flights as a result of "an air traffic control systems issue" in the control tower.
In a tweet at 5:47 p.m. (1647 GMT) on Wednesday, the airport said it was working with Air Navigation Solutions, its air traffic control provider, "to rectify this issue as quickly as possible."
The airport did not give any further details in a subsequent statement.
Gatwick, located around 30 miles (45 kms) south of central London, is the second-busiest airport in the U.K. and is especially busy during the summer holiday season
