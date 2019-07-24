THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Passengers flying out of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport are facing delays due problems refueling planes at the busy European airport.
The airport said in a statement Wednesday a company that supplies fuel to planes at the airport has "a fault in their system. That means that planes cannot be refueled right now, which is causing delays."
The airport says the company, Aircraft Fuel Supply, is seeking a solution "but as yet it is unclear about how long this will take."
