PRISTINA, Kosovo — A short strike at the Pristina International Airport has caused the cancellation of some flights and delays of others.
Some 500 of the airport's 720 employees staged the 6-hour strike Wednesday to press their demands for higher pay, according to Bashkim Latifi of their trade union. It was the third short-term strike this week, and comes at the peak of the tourist season.
It was not immediately clear exactly how many flights had been cancelled, and neither the airport's spokesman nor its public relations office answered the telephone.
Pristina airport, which is run by the Turkish company Limak, is Kosovo's only international airport and it sees some 1.7 million passengers annually.
