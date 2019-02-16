LAS VEGAS — American Airlines says one of its jets inbound to Las Vegas' airport was diverted to a nearby military base to refuel after experiencing weather-related delays in the area.
Airline spokesman Josh Freed said Flight 671 from Dallas landed safely Saturday at Nellis Air Force Base, which is on the outskirts of metro Last Vegas and about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of McCarran International Airport.
Freed says he didn't immediately have details about the weather-related circumstances and said the jetliner was expected to depart Nellis soon to make the short hop to McCarran.
He said he didn't immediately know many people were aboard the flight or the type of aircraft.
