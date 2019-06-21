PLAN 929-1074

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,798

Bed/bathrooms: 4/ 4

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Basement, crawlspace, slab

This contemporary house plan is crafted with traditional and modern elements. The bright and airy kitchen is loaded with features. The open space and eating bar provide ample opportunities for entertaining friends and family. The master suite is located away from the other bedrooms and offers homeowners extra privacy. A flexible bedroom/study has its own bath and could be used as a guest suite, home office or extra bedroom. The vast outdoor living spaces include a screen porch, patio and covered porch.

