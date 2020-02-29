NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrew Fleming tied his career high with 20 points as Lipscomb defeated Liberty 77-71 on Saturday.
Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points and eight assists for Lipscomb (14-15, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 14 points. Greg Jones had 11 points.
Lipscomb scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Darius McGhee had 17 points for the Flames (27-4, 13-3), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Myo Baxter-Bell added 15 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 14 points.
The Bisons evened the season series against the Flames with the win. Liberty defeated Lipscomb 67-60 on Jan. 18.
