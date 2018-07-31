SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Fleet Farm's first foray into South Dakota is a $15.6 million store in Sioux Falls.
A building permit filed with the city shows the Wisconsin retailer is constructing a 185,000-square-foot store and a lumber yard and gas station. The Argus Leader says developers are hoping the store, which carries everything from farm equipment to kayaks, will spur additional retail development near the 24-acre Fleet Farm site.
The store isn't far from the growing Sanford Sports Complex development near Interstate 29. Fleet Farm has 37 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota.
