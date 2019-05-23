The Gophers have had three recruits decommit this month. And while that might seem like a cause for pause, coach P.J. Fleck isn't too concerned.

"It's May. We have a lot of commits that are early. There are 642 decommits across the country. I think last year and the year prior, that's averaging five to six per team. It's just part of college football," Fleck said in Owatonna at the Coaches Caravan stop Tuesday. "It's where our game is right now, especially with portals and transfers, guys who commit really early. Every team goes through it. We've gone through it the last couple years. We're getting more and more attention in recruiting. There's a lot more people coming after us in recruiting, which is a good thing.

"I think people should be excited about what we're doing in recruiting because all eyes are coming to us. That's what we want to be able to have."

MEGAN RYAN