Flawless Weather Pattern - More Hurricane Angst

____________________________________________________________________________
"Living in a world of pristine beaches and towering castles, it’s easy to forget that people from halfway around the world travel to our backyard to see the views we often take for granted. Some of the best foliage is right here in the U.S., and the autumnal scenery that photographers capture for postcards is something we can see on a leisurely drive just a few hours outside the city. Taking a weekend trip to see the fall leaves can yield some of the best sights you’ll see all year. If you’d like to actually enjoy the views, instead of squinting at Google Maps in the driver’s seat, taking a foliage train trip could be the perfect solution. Whether you’re on a solo leaf-peeping excursion or have your children in tow, the train does all the work for you. The train is your chauffeur, your tour guide, and your GPS. You don’t have to plan a route, keep your eyes on the road, or even remember to pack snacks. All you have to do is sip on your to-go cup of steaming hot cider or pumpkin spice coffee, sit back, and enjoy the ride."
See more from Travel and Leisure HERE:
___________________________________________________________________________
2nd Warmest Lowest Temperature For Meteorological Summer
Here's an interesting tweet from the NWSTwinCities, which suggests that the lowest temperature recorded in the Twin Cities for Meteorological Summer (June-August) was 52F. That ties for the 2nd warmest lowest temperature on record for that period. Alsto note that all but 1 of the top 10 years with the warmest minimum temperature for that period have been since 2000!
_____________________________________________________________________________
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
Another bout of heavy rain impacted much of the state earlier this week, which helped overcome abnormally dry conditions across parts of central and southeastern MN. According to the US Drought Monitor, 27% of the state is now abnormally dry, which is down from 38% last week. Moderate drought conditions have decreased from 9% last week to a little less than 7% this week.
Flawless Weather Pattern - More Hurricane Angst
By Paul Douglas
My wife of 34 years was always nervous about flying, specifically "clear air turbulence". I tried (in vain) to explain that you don't scream when you hit a pothole on the highway, right? Turbulence is similar, sparked by a sudden shifts in wind speed/direction. Planes are designed to handle the stress.
According to Ben Carson, flying has gotten 2100 times safe in the past 70 years. The odds of being a victim in a plane crash are just .000025 percent.
I'm more concerned about storms with names. The remains of "Gordon" will soak Indianapolis later today. Hurricane "Olivia" may brush the Hawaiian Islands next week. And most models bring a potentially major Hurricane "Florence" into the Carolinas next Thursday.
While Minnesota basks under a sunny ridge of high pressure with a streak of postcard-worthy days. Most of us won't see any rain into late next week - comfortable 70s this weekend giving way to 80s next week.
I see a few timid squirts of Canadian air, but no full-frontal assaults of chilly air the next 2 weeks. Plenty of time to count our many atmospheric blessings.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Winds: E 7-12. High: 74.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Winds: ESE 5. Low: 53.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sun, still quiet. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 74.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: S 5. Low: 54.
MONDAY: Patchy clouds, isolated T-shower? Winds: SW 8-13. High: 77.
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Sticky sun, few T-storms up north. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.
THURSDAY: August-like humidity, warm breeze. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 84.
FRIDAY: Growing risk of T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
September 8th
1985: An F1 tornado touches down in Faribault County causing $25,000 worth of damage, and hail up to 1 3/4 inches falls in Freeborn and Waseca Counties.
1968: 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Goodhue County.
1931: A record high is set in St. Cloud with a temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 8th
Average High: 75F (Record: 99F set in 1931)
Average Low: 56F (Record: 36F set in 1883)
Record Rainfall: 1.52" set in 1885
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 2nd
Sunrise: 6:43am
Sunset: 7:37pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 53 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 3 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 2 hours and 44 Minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for September 8th at Midnight
0.5 Days Before New Moon
_________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Tonight – or any autumn evening – Cassiopeia the Queen can be found in the northeast after sunset. This constellation has the distinctive shape of a W, or M, depending on the time of night you see it. The shape of this constellation makes Cassiopeia’s stars very noticeable. Look for the Queen, starting at nightfall or early evening. Cassiopeia represents an ancient queen of Ethiopia. The entire constellation is sometimes also called Cassiopeia’s Chair, and some old star maps depict the queen sitting on the chair, marked by the five brightest stars of this constellation. These stars are Schedar, Caph, Gamma Cassiopeiae, Ruchbah, and Segin. If you have a dark sky, you can look below Cassiopeia in the northeast on these autumn evenings for a famous binocular object. This object is called the Double Cluster in Perseus. These are open star clusters, each of which consists of young stars still moving together from the primordial cloud of gas and dust that gave birth to the cluster’s stars. These clusters are familiarly known to stargazers as H and Chi Persei."
"Heavy Rain Threat Continues In The Central United States - Watching Florence And Olivia"
Praedictix Briefing: Friday, September 7th, 2018
- Heavy rain continues to be the main story with Tropical Depression Gordon, with an additional 3-6” possible across parts of the midsection of the nation over the next several days from Arkansas to the Ohio Valley. This heavy rain will bring the potential of flash flooding to this region.
- We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Florence currently out in the middle of the Atlantic. This system doesn’t pose a threat to land over the next five days, but there is uncertainty in the models as to the overall track of the system after that point. We are also watching a couple other areas of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic that have the potential to become tropical systems over the next few days.
- In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Olivia will continue to travel in a westerly direction through the weekend. It may have the potential to impact Hawaii next week as a weaker system.
Morning Radar And Satellite. Tropical Depression Gordon continues to drift across Arkansas this morning, producing some areas of heavy rain at times. As of 4 AM CT, Gordon had sustained winds of 10 mph with stronger gusts and was located 30 miles south of Little Rock, AR. The storm was moving north at 5 mph.
Rainfall Forecast. The main threat with what is left as Gordon will continue to be heavy rain over the next several days as the main system continues to drift to the north and moisture from the system gets wrapped up into a stalled frontal boundary from the central Plains into the Ohio Valley. Rainfall totals of 3-6”, with isolated higher amounts, are possible through 7 PM Sunday from Arkansas into the Ohio River Valley. This could lead to flash flooding across the region.
Flash Flood Watches. Due to the potential of heavy rain associated with what is left of Gordon, numerous Flash Flood Watches have been issued from Arkansas to Iowa and eastward into the Ohio Valley. Some of the watches across the Ohio Valley are in effect through Monday morning. The area of Flash Flood Watches that are directly west of Washington D.C. are not in effect due to Gordon; they are in effect from Noon to 11 PM today for the potential of slow-moving storms producing heavy rain.
Excessive Rain Outlooks. Moderate Risks of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding remain in place today through Sunday across parts of the midsection of the country. These give us a good idea of where the heavier rain - with hourly rainfall rates of 2”+ possible and overall totals of 3-6”+ - will be over the next several days. Looking at the timeframes:
- Today the highest threat is across northeastern Arkansas into Missouri and Illinois
- Saturday the highest threat exists from Illinois into western Ohio
- Sunday the highest threat area covers parts of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania
Tracking Florence. Out in the Atlantic, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Florence, which has weakened over the past 24 hours due to strong upper-level winds. As of 5 AM AST, Florence had winds of 65 mph and was moving to the west at 7 mph. Florence is expected to move to the west over the next couple days before turning to the west-northwest by the end of the weekend. Not much change in intensity is expected today, but Florence should restrengthen into a hurricane this weekend, and potentially a major category 3 hurricane by Tuesday. Right now Florence does not pose a threat to land over the next five days.
Considerable Uncertainty Later Next Week. As we head into next week – especially the second half of the week - uncertainty increases with the eventual track of Florence. Ensemble models (where we are essentially running a model multiple times with slightly different parameters) continue to show a spread in the potential future path of Florence. The American models as of this morning are showing a greater potential that Florence could recurve back out into the Atlantic between the East Coast and Bermuda. The European models, however, are showing a higher potential that this system could make landfall along the East Coast. Especially with this amount of uncertainty, and the fact that this system would still be about a week or so out, it is too early to speculate what may happen with Florence and what impacts it may have on the East Coast. Florence is a system to keep a very close eye on as we head through the next several days. It may be wise to look over and make sure contingency plans are in place whether or not Florence approaches the East Coast as we are heading into the peak of hurricane season.
Other Potential Atlantic Activity. There are two other systems we’re keeping an eye on for the potential of formation over the next few days in the eastern Atlantic:
- An area of low pressure about 650 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands is becoming better organized. This system could become a tropical depression later today or tonight. This area of low pressure has a 90% chance of formation in the next two days.
- A second area of low pressure just west of the Africa coast is becoming better organized and could become a tropical depression or storm later today or tonight. This area of low pressure has a 90% chance of formation in the next two days.
Tracking Olivia. Out in the eastern Pacific, Olivia is starting to gradually weaken. As of 2 AM PT, Olivia had sustained winds of 125 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph. This system will continue to the west-northwest through Saturday, turning more to the west by Sunday, and eventually to the southwest early next week. This track would have Olivia approaching Hawaii by the middle of next week.
Potential Threat To Hawaii. Numerous models have Olivia approaching – if not passing over – Hawaii as we head through the middle of next week. It is still too early to determine exact details, but Olivia should be a weaker system by this time. We will keep an eye on this system over the next several days.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
____________________________________________________________________
Tropical Climatology
According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!
_____________________________________________________________________________
National Temperature Outlook
A majority of locations across the country will be a little cooler than average on Saturday, especially in the Ohio Valley where remnants of Gordon will trigger heavy rainfall and flood potential. After a hot week in the Northeast, things look relatively cool this week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Excessive Heat will be in place across parts of southern California and Southwestern Arizona as highs approach 110F to 120F.
Smoky Skies Have Improved
Wildfires continue to burn across the western part of the country. There are 2 fires near Redding, CA in the northern part of the state that have consumed nearly 70,000 acres - the Delta and Hirz fires. Those 2 fires seem to be contributing to the worst smoke issues in the Northwestern part of the country. However, some of that smoke is even drifting into the Midwest, but it is not as thick as it once was.
2018 Lightning Fatalities - SEVENTEEN
Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 17 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 3 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 64 females have died.
See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE:
PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year
According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 800 (through September 6th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,199 tornadoes.
_________________________________________________________________________
Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.
1.) Heavy rain for parts of the central and eastern U.S., Sun-Mon, Sep 9-10.
2.) Significant wave heights along parts of the East Coast, Sun-Thu, Sep 9-13.
3.) Flooding occurring, imminent, or possible across parts of the lower Missouri, middle to upper Mississippi, and Ohio Valleys.
4.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for parts of the eastern U.S., Fri-Sat, Sep 14-15.
5.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for parts of Texas and the western Gulf Coast, Fri-Thu, Sep 14-20.
6.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for parts eastern mainland Alaska, Fri-Tue, Sep 14-18.
7.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for parts of the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, Sun-Thu, Sep 16-20.
8.) Severe drought for parts of New England, the middle Mississippi Valley, Great Plains, western U.S., and Hawaii.
_______________________________________________________________________
Temperature Anomaly on Friday
The temperature anomaly across North America on Friday showed temperatures above avearge across much of the western and eastern US. However, cooler than average weather was across much of central US and Canada. Temperatures look to gradually warm across the Central US over the coming days.
Temperature Trend
Here's the temperature anomaly as we head closer to the middle part of the month. Note that there is initially cooler than average temps across much of the Central and Northeastern US, but warmer weather will gradually build in over the next several days.
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, September 14th - 20th will be warmer than average across much of the nation, while, cooler than average temps will only be found along the West Coast.
Weather Outlook Ahead
The weather loop below shows active weather across the Central and Eastern US with the remnants of Gordon moving through the region. Heavy, flooding rains will make the weekend very wet and could linger into early next week across the Northeast.
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
YIKES - According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of heavy rain across parts of the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic States. Moisture there will be associated with remnants of tropical systems, but more heavy rain could impact the Mid-Atlantic States from "Florence". There is still a lot of uncertainty at this point regarding that storm, but keep a close on on forecasts over the coming days. There will also be heavy rains across southern Texas and Louisiana, where flooding maybe possible through the weekend.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Here is the national drought map from September 4th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Since Hurricane Irma made landfall, Direct Relief has delivered nearly $40 million in medical aid to 63 partner healthcare facilities located throughout the Caribbean and southeastern U.S. Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, ripped through the Caribbean with Category 5 strength. Sustained winds as high as 185 mph caused catastrophic damage to numerous island nations as the storm continued toward the U.S. mainland. "The winds lasted 37 hours, making Irma the longest-lived storm of such intensity anywhere around the globe for at least the past 50 years. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that over 90 percent of structures on hard-hit islands were damaged or destroyed. Hurricane Irma’s death toll reached 129 across the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S., according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, with 44 fatalities directly caused strong winds and heavy rains and 85 fatalities linked indirectly to the storm."
See more from Direct Relief HERE:
___________________________________________________________________________
"Trillion-ton iceberg four times the size of London starts to ‘spin’ towards ocean"
"One of the largest icebergs ever recorded, a trillion-ton monster four times the size of London has begun moving and spinning as it breaks free of the ice. Last year, the iceberg A-68 broke off Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf after years of cracks spreading across the ice – but it’s remained ‘stuck’ near the ice shelf. But it’s now on the move, according to Professor Mark Brandon of the Open University – who says the iceberg ‘will not be stopped easily’. Brandon writes on his blog that in July, ‘the weather conditions and ocean currents conspire to swing the trillion tonnes of the giant iceberg A68 in an anticlockwise direction. ‘Sentinel-1 SAR satellite imagery from 29 August 2018 shows that to the north of the iceberg the wind is pushing the sea ice northwards faster than the iceberg is rotating."
________________________________________________________________________________
"Climate change increases strength of El Niño/La Niña, study"
"This summer was a season of scorching wildfires burning across the world - Greece and Sweden experienced unusually active wildfire seasons and both California and British Columbia experienced their worst wildfire seasons on record. Arson, fire management strategies, and lightning all contribute to wildfires, and many climate experts note that the average increase in temperatures over time has impacted the intensity of fires and area burned. A new study expands on climate change's impact on wildfires and reports that human-released greenhouse gases intensify El Niño and La Niña events that can drive regional temperature extremes and wildfire frequency. The study projected future climate conditions assuming that greenhouse gas emissions will continue on a business-as-usual pathway without any drastic political intervention. Regional climates to sea surface temperature anomalies that were affected by El Niño/La Niña were evaluated from a baseline period of 1920-1980 to current and future years to investigate how much current trends diverge from historic data. All of the climate simulations from the years 2040-2100 indicated that human-induced climate change produced increased El Niño/La Niña teleconnection (a linkage between weather changes occurring in widely separated regions) strength over many land regions and drove inter-annual variability in regional temperature extremes."
See more from The Weather Network HERE:
____________________________________________________________________________
"Wisconsin’s catastrophic flooding is a glimpse of the Midwest’s drenched future"
"An entire summer’s worth of rain has fallen across a broad swath of the Midwest in recent days. The resulting record floods have wrecked homes and altered the paths of rivers, in one case destroying a waterfall in Minnesota. The worst-affected region, southwest Wisconsin, has received more than 20 inches of rain in 15 days– more than it usually gets in six months. Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin declared a statewide emergency last week, mobilizing the Wisconsin National Guard to assist flood victims if necessary. The Kickapoo River in southwest Wisconsin rose to record levels — as high as six feet above the previous high water mark — producing damage that local emergency management officials described as “breathtaking.” In the tiny Wisconsin town of Gays Mills, this is the third catastrophic flood in 10 years. After floods a decade ago, about a quarter of the residents left, and the town was partially rebuilt on higher ground. But this time around is even worse — with almost every home in the town damaged."
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.