Flawless Weather Pattern - More Hurricane Angst

Hints of Autumn

September 1st was the first day of Meteorological Fall, which marks the date where the warmest 3 months on average for the northern hemisphere are behind us. Shuffling around town over the last week or so, I've noticed a few subtle signs that fall is right around the corner. A few trees aren't quite the vibrant 50 shades of green that they once were and a few are already starting to shed a few leaves.

MN DNR Fall Color Update

Hey - check this out! The MN DNR has now officially started updating their fall color report for the 2018 fall season. Interestingly, parts of northwestern Minnesota are already at 10% - 25%! Note that fall colors will start ripen over the next several weeks.

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



"The Best Fall Foliage Train Trips to Take This Year"

"Living in a world of pristine beaches and towering castles, it’s easy to forget that people from halfway around the world travel to our backyard to see the views we often take for granted. Some of the best foliage is right here in the U.S., and the autumnal scenery that photographers capture for postcards is something we can see on a leisurely drive just a few hours outside the city. Taking a weekend trip to see the fall leaves can yield some of the best sights you’ll see all year. If you’d like to actually enjoy the views, instead of squinting at Google Maps in the driver’s seat, taking a foliage train trip could be the perfect solution. Whether you’re on a solo leaf-peeping excursion or have your children in tow, the train does all the work for you. The train is your chauffeur, your tour guide, and your GPS. You don’t have to plan a route, keep your eyes on the road, or even remember to pack snacks. All you have to do is sip on your to-go cup of steaming hot cider or pumpkin spice coffee, sit back, and enjoy the ride." See more from Travel and Leisure HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________ 2nd Warmest Lowest Temperature For Meteorological Summer Here's an interesting tweet from the NWSTwinCities, which suggests that the lowest temperature recorded in the Twin Cities for Meteorological Summer (June-August) was 52F. That ties for the 2nd warmest lowest temperature on record for that period. Alsto note that all but 1 of the top 10 years with the warmest minimum temperature for that period have been since 2000!

Record Crowds at Minnesota State Fair - A Run At 2 Million !!

The Minnesota State Fair is unreal. I absolutely love going and is a yearly tradition for our family. Between the food and people watching, it's a great way to spend a late summer day. According to the MN State Fair, 2018 was a record breaker! Not only were three 5 daily attendence records, but there was an all-time daily attendance record of 270,426 on Saturday, September 4th and there was also an all-time total attendance record of 2,046,533 - WOW! It really is incredible that more than 2 million people made their way to the Fair over a 12-day period.





Seasonal Allergies Running High

Seasonal allergy sufferers are still battling waves of pollen that have been running at High to Medium/Medium-High over the last few weeks. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will still be running at Medium-High levels at times as we head into mid September, so keep the allergy meds flowing... Hopefully we'll all get through this together - AAACHOOOO! See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Another bout of heavy rain impacted much of the state earlier this week, which helped overcome abnormally dry conditions across parts of central and southeastern MN. According to the US Drought Monitor, 27% of the state is now abnormally dry, which is down from 38% last week. Moderate drought conditions have decreased from 9% last week to a little less than 7% this week. ___________________________________________________________________

High Temps Saturday

Saturday will be a very comfortable day with highs warming into the 70s across much of state. However, locations in the Arrowhead will only warm into the 60s and perhaps not even out of the 50s near Grand Marais. Temperatures overall will be running a little cooler than average with the exception of northwestern Minnesota where it'll be a little above average.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions over the next few days looks fairly quiet across the Upper Midwest and especially closer to home. There maybe a few T-showers across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, this weekend, but the rest of the state looks to stay mainly dry. The big story will be the heavy rain across the Ohio Valley, where remnants of Gordon will drench the area with some 5" to 8"+ rainfall tallies through the weekend.

Rainfall Potential Through Sunday

According to NOAA's NDFD, the weekend looks to stay mostly dry across most of the state. The only spot that might see a little rain would be the far northwestern corner, where moderate drought conditions persist.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast as we head through the middle part of September shows temps flirting with the low/mid 80s again for much of next week. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is is in the low/mid 70s. However, after a few days with temps in the 80s, it looks like a bigger cool down arrives by the 3rd week of the month with highs in the 60s!

_________________________________________________________________________ Flawless Weather Pattern - More Hurricane Angst

By Paul Douglas My wife of 34 years was always nervous about flying, specifically "clear air turbulence". I tried (in vain) to explain that you don't scream when you hit a pothole on the highway, right? Turbulence is similar, sparked by a sudden shifts in wind speed/direction. Planes are designed to handle the stress. According to Ben Carson, flying has gotten 2100 times safe in the past 70 years. The odds of being a victim in a plane crash are just .000025 percent. I'm more concerned about storms with names. The remains of "Gordon" will soak Indianapolis later today. Hurricane "Olivia" may brush the Hawaiian Islands next week. And most models bring a potentially major Hurricane "Florence" into the Carolinas next Thursday. While Minnesota basks under a sunny ridge of high pressure with a streak of postcard-worthy days. Most of us won't see any rain into late next week - comfortable 70s this weekend giving way to 80s next week. I see a few timid squirts of Canadian air, but no full-frontal assaults of chilly air the next 2 weeks. Plenty of time to count our many atmospheric blessings.

Extended Forecast SATURDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Winds: E 7-12. High: 74. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Winds: ESE 5. Low: 53. SUNDAY: Plenty of sun, still quiet. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 74. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: S 5. Low: 54. MONDAY: Patchy clouds, isolated T-shower? Winds: SW 8-13. High: 77. TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 81. WEDNESDAY: Sticky sun, few T-storms up north. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 83. THURSDAY: August-like humidity, warm breeze. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 84. FRIDAY: Growing risk of T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 8th 1985: An F1 tornado touches down in Faribault County causing $25,000 worth of damage, and hail up to 1 3/4 inches falls in Freeborn and Waseca Counties. 1968: 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Goodhue County. 1931: A record high is set in St. Cloud with a temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 8th Average High: 75F (Record: 99F set in 1931)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 36F set in 1883) Record Rainfall: 1.52" set in 1885

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 2nd Sunrise: 6:43am

Sunset: 7:37pm Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 53 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 3 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 2 hours and 44 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 8th at Midnight

0.5 Days Before New Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "Tonight – or any autumn evening – Cassiopeia the Queen can be found in the northeast after sunset. This constellation has the distinctive shape of a W, or M, depending on the time of night you see it. The shape of this constellation makes Cassiopeia’s stars very noticeable. Look for the Queen, starting at nightfall or early evening. Cassiopeia represents an ancient queen of Ethiopia. The entire constellation is sometimes also called Cassiopeia’s Chair, and some old star maps depict the queen sitting on the chair, marked by the five brightest stars of this constellation. These stars are Schedar, Caph, Gamma Cassiopeiae, Ruchbah, and Segin. If you have a dark sky, you can look below Cassiopeia in the northeast on these autumn evenings for a famous binocular object. This object is called the Double Cluster in Perseus. These are open star clusters, each of which consists of young stars still moving together from the primordial cloud of gas and dust that gave birth to the cluster’s stars. These clusters are familiarly known to stargazers as H and Chi Persei." _________________________________________________________________________ "Heavy Rain Threat Continues In The Central United States - Watching Florence And Olivia" Praedictix Briefing: Friday, September 7th, 2018 Heavy rain continues to be the main story with Tropical Depression Gordon, with an additional 3-6” possible across parts of the midsection of the nation over the next several days from Arkansas to the Ohio Valley. This heavy rain will bring the potential of flash flooding to this region.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Florence currently out in the middle of the Atlantic. This system doesn’t pose a threat to land over the next five days, but there is uncertainty in the models as to the overall track of the system after that point. We are also watching a couple other areas of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic that have the potential to become tropical systems over the next few days.

In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Olivia will continue to travel in a westerly direction through the weekend. It may have the potential to impact Hawaii next week as a weaker system. Morning Radar And Satellite. Tropical Depression Gordon continues to drift across Arkansas this morning, producing some areas of heavy rain at times. As of 4 AM CT, Gordon had sustained winds of 10 mph with stronger gusts and was located 30 miles south of Little Rock, AR. The storm was moving north at 5 mph. Rainfall Forecast. The main threat with what is left as Gordon will continue to be heavy rain over the next several days as the main system continues to drift to the north and moisture from the system gets wrapped up into a stalled frontal boundary from the central Plains into the Ohio Valley. Rainfall totals of 3-6”, with isolated higher amounts, are possible through 7 PM Sunday from Arkansas into the Ohio River Valley. This could lead to flash flooding across the region. Flash Flood Watches. Due to the potential of heavy rain associated with what is left of Gordon, numerous Flash Flood Watches have been issued from Arkansas to Iowa and eastward into the Ohio Valley. Some of the watches across the Ohio Valley are in effect through Monday morning. The area of Flash Flood Watches that are directly west of Washington D.C. are not in effect due to Gordon; they are in effect from Noon to 11 PM today for the potential of slow-moving storms producing heavy rain. Excessive Rain Outlooks. Moderate Risks of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding remain in place today through Sunday across parts of the midsection of the country. These give us a good idea of where the heavier rain - with hourly rainfall rates of 2”+ possible and overall totals of 3-6”+ - will be over the next several days. Looking at the timeframes: Today the highest threat is across northeastern Arkansas into Missouri and Illinois

Saturday the highest threat exists from Illinois into western Ohio

the highest threat exists from Illinois into western Ohio Sunday the highest threat area covers parts of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania Tracking Florence. Out in the Atlantic, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Florence, which has weakened over the past 24 hours due to strong upper-level winds. As of 5 AM AST, Florence had winds of 65 mph and was moving to the west at 7 mph. Florence is expected to move to the west over the next couple days before turning to the west-northwest by the end of the weekend. Not much change in intensity is expected today, but Florence should restrengthen into a hurricane this weekend, and potentially a major category 3 hurricane by Tuesday. Right now Florence does not pose a threat to land over the next five days. Considerable Uncertainty Later Next Week. As we head into next week – especially the second half of the week - uncertainty increases with the eventual track of Florence. Ensemble models (where we are essentially running a model multiple times with slightly different parameters) continue to show a spread in the potential future path of Florence. The American models as of this morning are showing a greater potential that Florence could recurve back out into the Atlantic between the East Coast and Bermuda. The European models, however, are showing a higher potential that this system could make landfall along the East Coast. Especially with this amount of uncertainty, and the fact that this system would still be about a week or so out, it is too early to speculate what may happen with Florence and what impacts it may have on the East Coast. Florence is a system to keep a very close eye on as we head through the next several days. It may be wise to look over and make sure contingency plans are in place whether or not Florence approaches the East Coast as we are heading into the peak of hurricane season. Other Potential Atlantic Activity. There are two other systems we’re keeping an eye on for the potential of formation over the next few days in the eastern Atlantic: An area of low pressure about 650 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands is becoming better organized. This system could become a tropical depression later today or tonight . This area of low pressure has a 90% chance of formation in the next two days.

. This area of low pressure has a 90% chance of formation in the next two days. A second area of low pressure just west of the Africa coast is becoming better organized and could become a tropical depression or storm later today or tonight . This area of low pressure has a 90% chance of formation in the next two days. Tracking Olivia. Out in the eastern Pacific, Olivia is starting to gradually weaken. As of 2 AM PT, Olivia had sustained winds of 125 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph. This system will continue to the west-northwest through Saturday, turning more to the west by Sunday, and eventually to the southwest early next week. This track would have Olivia approaching Hawaii by the middle of next week. Potential Threat To Hawaii. Numerous models have Olivia approaching – if not passing over – Hawaii as we head through the middle of next week. It is still too early to determine exact details, but Olivia should be a weaker system by this time. We will keep an eye on this system over the next several days. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix ____________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology

This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the first 10 days of September. Keep in mind that September 10th is the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so this is typically the most active time for the Atlantic. ________________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________