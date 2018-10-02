Flashes of Warmth - Plenty of Rain Coming

Severe Threat Wednesday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of strong to severe storms across parts of southeastern MN on Wednesday afternoon/evening, the best chance of storms looks to be across central Wisconsin where an enhanced risk has been issued. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Warm Wednesday Ahead



The high temperature spread across the state on Wednesday will be quite a bit different than what we've been dealing with over the last several days. We will actually have a chance at hitting 80F again for a few locations in southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities! These temps will be nearly 10F to 15F above normal, while folks in far northwestern MN will be stuck in the 50s, while will be a bit below average.

________________________________________________________________________

Active Weather Continues

"A more active weather pattern will produce a few wild temperature swings this week plus multiple chances for rain, including some thunderstorms on tonight through Wednesday. After the temperature spike on Wednesday, below normal temperatures will persist through the weekend along with periods of rain showers."

______________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook



The weather loop below from AM Wednesday to AM Friday shows a fairly active weather pattern across the Upper Midwest. Interestingly, the rain expected to move through the region on Wednesday is in association with the remnants of Rosa! That system quickly departs overnight and another rain maker slides through on Friday. Precipitation Potential Here's NOAA WPC rainfall potential through AM Sunday, which suggests areas of heavy rain across parts of northern and far southeastern MN. Some locations there could see upwards of 1" to 2"+, especially where strong thunderstorms develop later Wednesday.

____________________________________________________________________________ Another Temperature Dip The extended forecast as we head through the first half of October looks pretty chilly! Despite the 1 day warm spike, the next 2 weeks looks to feature high temps in the 50s, which will be well below average. Interestingly, the ECMWF is only showing highs in the 40s late next week - BRR! ___________________________________________________________________________ Average First Frost?

Despite the recent chilly air, the Twin Cities has not yet recorded its first frost of the season. Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are only a week away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing

______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________

Fall Color Peeping

Thanks to Heather Thornton for the picture below who submitted this on the MN DNR fall color page. Heather snapped this photo on one of the main trails at Tettegouche State Park along MN's North Shore. Great picture!! You can also view the Lutsen Mountain 360° webcam, which shows lots of Reds, yellows and oranges on inland maple trees.

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are changing fast, especially up north. According to the MN DNR, much of northern MN is now eithern 25% to 75%, while 10%-25% is now showing up across the Twin Cities Metro! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



____________________________________________________________________________

What causes fall colors?

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color and what causes the leaves to turn the color they do? The MN DNR has a great explanation.

Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall:

Chlorophyll

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Tannins Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree. See more from the MN DNR HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ "THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________

Flashes of Warmth - Plenty of Rain Coming

By Paul Douglas "What will this winter be like, Paul?" Long pause - deep sigh. If I had high confidence and a definitive forecast I'd be sipping umbrella drinks on my own island in the South Pacific. Although that might get old, after a few years. With all deference to the Farmers Almanac, the future is unknowable. Winters have been trending milder, with more fickle snowfall (ask anyone with a snowmobile) but the past can't shed much light on what's to come. We are still on track for an El Nino winter; a milder-than-average stain of water in the Pacific that correlates with milder winters for Minnesota. Even so, spasms of bitter cold, snow and ice are inevitable at this latitude. So we take warmth where we can find it. 70s will feel like an epiphany today, with roving gangs of T-storms. A few may turn severe, especially south and east of MSP. Another surge of rain arrives late Thursday, with a potential for more heavy rain early next week. Many spots will pick up 1-2 inches, with a 4-inch soaking possible from Iowa into Wisconsin. By the way, my winter outlook? "Colder with some snow".

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast WEDNESDAY: Milder, few severe storms. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 77. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 15-30. Low: 41. THURSDAY: Cool, sunny start. More showers late. Winds: N 8-13. High: 54. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 44. High: 58. SATURDAY: Some sun north, showers far south. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 45. High: 56. SUNDAY: Clouds increase, rain arrives late. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 42. High: 55. MONDAY: Rain and T-storms, heavy at times. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 61. TUESDAY: Showers taper. Slow PM clearing. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 51. High: 57.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 3rd 1999: The earliest ever single digit temperature in Minnesota is recorded at Embarrass, with a low of 9. 1922: A hot fall day occurs in Minnesota. Notable highs are 95 in Ada and 93 at Moorhead.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 3rd Average High: 64F (Record: 90F set in 1997)

Average Low: 45F (Record: 26F set in 1996) Record Rainfall: 2.62" set in 1903

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1935

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 3rd Sunrise: 7:13am

Sunset: 6:50pm Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 36 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 5 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 4 hours and 1 Minute

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 1st at Midnight

1.9 Days After Last Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "On the mornings of October 2 and 3, 2018, rise before daybreak to see the moon shining in front of the constellation Gemini the Twins. You’ll have no trouble seeing Gemini’s two brightest stars, Castor and Pollux, near the moon. These stars are sometimes called “twins,” but they don’t look alike in the sky. Pollux is brighter and more golden. Castor shines pure white. Then – as the week passes – watch the moon move. It’ll be in front of Cancer the Crab – the faintest constellation of the zodiac – to the east of Gemini on October 4. Cancer is so faint that it’ll be all but impossible to see on that morning. But let the moon orient you so that you can come back later to view Cancer’s hidden treasure. More about it below. Although the sky chart above is designed for temperate latitudes in North America, you’ll see the moon passing through Gemini and Cancer from all parts of the world. The moon moves in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 1/2 degree (the moon’s own angular diameter) eastward per hour. So – for example – if you’re in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere at dawn on October 2 and 3, you’ll see the moon offset a bit, with respect to our chart, toward the previous date. No matter where you are, just look for the moon. The stars near it on the mornings of October 2 and 3 will be Gemini’s stars. These two stars will be noticeable – even when the moon moves away – for being bright and close together on the sky’s dome." _________________________________________________________________ First Time Simultaneous Category 5 Storms Since 2005 WOW! This is impressive. As of early Tuesday, there were 2 category 5 hurricanes ongoing in the Pacific ocean with Kong-Rey in the Western Pacific and Walaka in the Central Pacific. Interestingly, this is the first time there have been simultaneous cat 5 storms since 2005!

_____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ Heavy Rains From Rosa Areas of heavy rain fell across the Desert Southwest over the last few days. Interestingly, this rain was from the remnants of Rosa, which late last week was a strong category 4 storm. On Tuesday, 2.24" of rain fell in Pheonix, AZ making it the 2nd wettest October day in recorded history. It also became the 9th wettest day in recorded history. Rains from Rosa have added up to 2.63" in the Pheonix area since Sunday. Incredibly, that's more rain than what the entire monsoon season brought to that area, which was 2.56". _________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology