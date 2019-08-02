FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Flash flooding has hit the capital of Sierra Leone after torrential rains.
Serious damage is reported on Friday in Freetown as homes and vehicles are swamped in the port city of more than 1 million people.
Flooding and mudslides in the West African city in 2017 killed nearly 500 people, with even more reported missing.
At the time, some critics accused the government of not learning from past disasters in a city where many poor areas are near sea level and lack good drainage.
