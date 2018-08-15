NEW DELHI — At least 11 people were swept away by a flash flood while picnicking at a waterfall in central India on Wednesday, an official said.
District Magistrate Shilpi Gupta said seven others were rescued by helicopter, but 30 people remained trapped on rocks in the river in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh state.
She said the fate of the 11 missing people was not known.
Gupta said the water level in the river rose suddenly because of monsoon rains in the area, about 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of New Delhi. Nightfall was hampering rescue efforts.
Hundreds of people die every year during India's monsoon flood season from June to September.
