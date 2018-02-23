ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Katelynn Flaherty and Akienreh Johnson drained big 3-pointers late, Nicole Munger scored five of her 15 points in the last 28.1 seconds and Michigan held off No. 13 Maryland 71-65 Thursday night to close out the regular season with its first defeat of the Terrapins.

Flaherty and Johnson led the Wolverines (21-8, 10-6 Big Ten) with 17 points each, Flaherty making three 3-pointers and Johnson adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kaila Charles scored 27 points to lead Maryland (22-6, 11-4), which dropped to second place behind Ohio State. The Terrapins, the nation's third-ranked 3-point shooting team, went 0-for-9 from behind the 3-point arc.

After losing a seven-game win streak to Purdue Feb. 15, the Terrapins are on a three-game slide. Michigan ended a two-game skid with the win.

Michigan lost a 12-point lead when Maryland rallied to tie at 37-37 early in the third quarter when Charles scored back-to-back buckets around a Stephanie Jones steal. The Terps could never battle into the lead but kept the game close.

Flaherty broke open a one-point game with a 3-pointer with 2:35 remaining and Johnson hit her only 3 of the night with 1:43 remaining for a 66-61 lead. After Charles brought Maryland to within 66-63, Munger scored on a drive and scoop shot with 28.1 seconds left, and then closed it out with three of four free throws.