SAVANNAH, Ga. — Flags were lowered across Georgia on Monday to coincide with the funeral of one of three Navy sailors slain by a gunman at a base in Florida.

The funeral service for Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill was scheduled for Monday afternoon at a church in neighboring Savannah. Walters and two fellow sailors were killed Dec. 6 at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida when a gunman opened fire at a classroom building.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday outside state buildings in honor of Walters.

People holding American flags lined a main street in Walters' hometown Saturday as his casket arrived with an escort of motorcycle riders. Similar scenes played out over the weekend in Alabama and Florida as the bodies of Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson and Airman Mohammed Shahed Haitham came home.

The funeral for Watson, 23, of Enterprise, Alabama is scheduled for Sunday. Arrangements have not been announced for Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, was a Saudi aviation student and was killed after opening fire at the military base.