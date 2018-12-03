MADISON, Wis. — U.S. and state flags are flying at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 30 in Wisconsin and elsewhere to honor former President George Herbert Walker Bush who died Friday at age 94.

Gov. Scott Walker was among politicians sending condolences to the Bush family, calling the 41st president a "true gentleman," adding that the country is better because of his service.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Bush was a man "for all seasons: a war hero, a statesman and affectionate family man."

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson called Bush a "shining example of selfless leadership and compassion."