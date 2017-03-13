The consequences keep coming for a Florida police officer who accidentally shot to death a retired Twin Cities school librarian during a role-playing exercise last summer.

Lee Coel was fired last week from the Punta Gorda police force for firing the shot that killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a citizens academy “shoot/don’t shoot” exercise in August.

Coel was notified Thursday that Friday was his last day and ordered to turn in his uniform, badge, gun and all other police-issued equipment. Coel can appeal his firing. He had been on administrative leave since the shooting

“Your conduct during that exercise in failing to take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure the safety of Mary Knowlton and in failing to ensure that no live ammunition was used during the exercise would, if true, constitute sufficient cause for disciplinary action up to and including potential discharge,” the city’s human resources manager wrote to Coel and his attorney last month as discipline was being weighed.

Also in February, Coel was charged with felony manslaughter and Police Chief Tom Lewis with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. Lewis remains on paid administrative leave with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

If convicted, Lee could receive a long prison sentence, while the chief would face up to 60 days in jail.

Coel’s attorney has maintained that his client was unaware that there was live ammunition in the gun and is confident that the former officer will be acquitted. An investigation determined that live ammunition had been mistakenly mixed in with blanks.

Mary and Gary Knowlton, formerly of Prior Lake, were among 35 Citizens Academy participants at police headquarters, where Knowlton and another person were chosen for the exercise designed to re-create a lethal-force scenario involving police.

Mary Knowlton assumed the role of a police officer, while Coel was decked out as a “bad guy” in a hoodie and mask with a revolver.

In October, the family agreed to a settlement exceeding $2 million with Punta Gorda, the city where she had retired.

Before retiring, Mary Knowlton was the librarian at Parkview Elementary School in Rosemount from 1988 to 2004, then was a substitute librarian at other schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district through 2013.

The Knowltons, who were married for 55 years, moved to Punta Gorda from Prior Lake, where they had lived since 1973.