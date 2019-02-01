NEW YORK — Apple says it's fixed the FaceTime bug that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. It plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update.
The bug allowed some people to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Apple apologized Friday for the problem and says it's is working on becoming better at responding to reports of glitches from customers.
A boy and his mother in Tucson, Arizona, reported the bug but Apple did not immediately respond. Apple thanked the boy and his family in a prepared statement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Review: 'On the Come Up,' by Angie Thomas
YOUNG ADULT: A poetry-loving teen hopes her viral rap song will help get her family out of poverty.
Home & Garden
US construction spending up 0.8 percent in November
U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction.
Books
Review: 'Bowlaway,' by Elizabeth McCracken
FICTION: A mysterious woman opens a bowling alley in a small Massachusetts town and transforms the lives of all who know her.
Stage & Arts
Pigs do fly sometimes, in this Minneapolis show of surreal photos
Imagine: Surreal Photography by Erik Johansson A man paddles his canoe to the shores of a lake, only to discover that the shimmering, reflective water is…
Books
Review: 'Black Leopard, Red Wolf,' by Marlon James
FICTION: Steeped in African myth, Marlon James' remarkable fantasy tells the story of a mysterious lost child.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.