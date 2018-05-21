– Five women filed suits Monday alleging that a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California victimized them under the pretext of medical care and that USC did not address complaints from clinic staffers about the doctor's behavior.

One woman alleged that Dr. George Tyndall forced his ungloved hand into her vagina during an appointment in 2003 while making "vulgar" remarks about her genitalia, according to one of two lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Another said Tyndall groped her breasts during a 2008 visit and that later he falsely told her she "likely had AIDS." A third woman alleged the doctor grazed his ungloved fingers over her nude body and leered at her during a purported skin exam, the lawsuit states.

Among the four plaintiffs in the first suit is Viva Symanski, 30, who alleged she was abused by Tyndall during a January 2014 appointment — something she realized after reading a Los Angeles Times investigation detailing how Tyndall had faced complaints for years.

Tyndall, 71, who worked at USC for nearly 30 years, could not be reached for comment Monday. In earlier interviews, however, the physician defended his exams as thorough and appropriate, adding that frank and honest dialogue about sex was part of his way of treating late adolescents who were enrolled at USC.

"I never had any sexual urges" toward patients, he said in an interview.

He has not been charged with any crimes, and the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday that it had not received any reports about him.

USC said it knew about the litigation. Provost Michael Quick apologized to Tyndall's patients but defended how administrators handled the case.

"It is true that our system failed, but it is important that you know that this claim of a coverup is patently false," Quick wrote in a letter. "We would never knowingly put students in harm's way."

Quick said the university's senior leadership did not learn about the complaints against Tyndall until 2017.

The four women are represented by John Manly, an Orange County lawyer who helped secure a $500 million settlement last week from Michigan State University for scores of former patients of Dr. Larry Nassar. Manly, a USC alumnus, said it was evident that the university ignored complaints for years.

USC has acknowledged that it had reports about misconduct by Tyndall dating to at least the early 2000s, and officials conceded last week that the gynecologist should have been removed years earlier.

Tyndall was not suspended until June 2016, after a supervising nurse became frustrated by clinic administrators for not taking complaints against Tyndall seriously and reported him to the campus rape crisis center. He was placed on paid leave for nearly one year and barred from the clinic while an investigation was underway.

The inquiry determined that his pelvic exams were outside the scope of accepted medical practice and amounted to sexual harassment of patients.

USC reached a secret deal with Tyndall last summer that allowed him to resign with an undisclosed financial payout. Administrators did not report him at the time to the state medical board. The university acknowledged last week that not reporting him was a mistake and said it had filed a belated complaint in March.