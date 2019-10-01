The best hitters and blockers
Five of the state's best high school volleyball hitters and five of the top blockers, according to Star Tribune high school sports writer Jim Paulsen:
HITTERS Blockers
Cianna Selbitschka, Erin Lamb, North Branch Stewartville
Elizabeth Helmich, Kendall Kemp, Wayzata Eagan
Ava Moes, Olivia Tjernagel, Lakeville South Mayer Lutheran
Sophia Andersen, Emily Torborg, New Prague Lakeville South
Kira Fallert, Maddie Whittington, Concordia Academy Stillwater
