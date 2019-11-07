Five who stayed to be ‘Hometown heroes’

Trae Young, Oklahoma guard (Norman, Okla.): Before Zion Williamson took college basketball by storm at Duke last season, Young made every Sooners game during his record-breaking freshman year must-watch TV in 2017.

Romeo Langford, Indiana guard (New Albany, Ind.): The No. 1 shooting guard in the 2018 class was one of the most hyped recruits ever to stay home to play for the Hoosiers.

James Wiseman, Memphis center (Memphis) — The 7-1 Wiseman is the crown jewel of former Memphis star and second-year coach Penny Hardaway’s No. 1 rated recruiting class in 2019.

Anthony Edwards , Georgia guard (Atlanta): The No. 2 high school prospect last year behind Wiseman, Edwards was convinced by former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean to carry the Bulldogs to national prominence.

Jaden McDaniels , Washington forward (Federal Way, Wash.): The 6-10 five-star forward once seemed destined to be Kentucky’s top recruit, but he fell in love with an up-and-coming Huskies program.

MARCUS FULLER