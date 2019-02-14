ADELAIDE, Australia — Karrie Webb's quest for a sixth Women's Australian Open title began with a 5-under 67 at The Grange, leaving her two strokes behind early clubhouse leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff on Thursday.

Ewart Shadoff had a bogey-free 65 in calm morning weather which included four consecutive birdies from the seventh through 10th holes.

"Perfect conditions ... I hit some really close shots and holed some good putts," the English player said. "Overall, I just hit the ball well."

Webb, who was tied for second with Madelene Sagstrom, started on the back nine and was 4-under through eight holes. Her only bogey came on the par-4 sixth hole.

"It's not easy to get off to a good start and be in position from day one and not feel like you're catching up on Friday," Webb said. "I hit some good shots and saw some putts go in so I felt really comfortable. I made the most of the opportunities I had."

Defending champion Jin Young Ko was among those tied for fourth with a 68, as were Americans Kristen Gillman and Jackie Stoelting.

British veteran Laura Davies shot 74.

No. 1-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn had an afternoon tee time.