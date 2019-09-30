FIVE THINGS TO WATCH THIS WEEK

• It's the week of pro sports season convergence, which you'll notice on more than one occasion — including Tuesday when the Timberwolves open training camp. The outlook is much different from a year ago, and certainly less chaotic without the Jimmy Butler situation this time.

• The Wild plays about 17 billion road games early on, including Thursday's regular-season opener at Nashville. Expectations are diminished for this team, but the right chemistry and surprises (see: Twins) can make success that much sweeter.

• The Twins are in the American League Division Series (starting Friday in New York) for the first time since 2010, and they're looking for their first playoff victory of any kind since 2004. That last win was in Game 1 at Yankee Stadium. Since then they've lost 13 in a row (and 10 to the Yankees). Optimistic take: They're due.

• The Vikings might want to call old offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and kindly ask him to — in his current role as Giants head coach — reinstall Eli Manning as starting QB. Rookie Daniel Jones has done some good things in two victories and carries momentum into Sunday's game between the teams.

• Minnesota United plays its final regular-season match Sunday at Seattle in a tuneup for the squad's first-ever Major League Soccer playoff appearance. If you think there's a lot going on this week, it could get even crazier later this month.

Michael Rand