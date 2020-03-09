Five things to watch for this week

• The Timberwolves actually have more road victories than home victories (11 vs. 8), but long road trips have been quite unkind to them this year and last year. We'll see what they are able to accomplish during a season-long six-game trip starting Tuesday at Houston.

• Winning five basketball games in five days is a daunting task at any level, but that's what will be asked of the Gophers men's basketball team if it wants to make a repeat trip to the NCAA tournament. That unlikely path begins Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament, when the No. 12-seeded Gophers face No. 13-seeded Northwestern.

• The NHL schedule doesn't make much sense sometimes. The Wild was just asked to play three road games in a four-day span. Now Minnesota has three off days, resuming play Thursday with a home game against Vegas — starting another span of three games in four days.

• The Gophers women's hockey team has reached the Frozen Four in 14 of the past 18 seasons, but Minnesota will get a pretty big challenge next weekend in the first-round rematch against Ohio State. The Gophers had a chance to improve their positioning but were tripped up by the Buckeyes on Saturday in the WCHA playoffs.

• NFL teams can't sign players officially until March 18, but you can consider this week the unofficial start of "pre-agency." Rumors and speculation will be flying. The Vikings have plenty of interesting decisions to make and figure to be in plenty of those discussions.