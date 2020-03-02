• Three games down the stretch against Nashville could end up telling the story of the Wild's season and whether Minnesota gets into the playoffs. The first of those games is Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center — the Wild's last at home before embarking on a three-game trip out west.

• You'll get arguments from a few other corners of the country, but if you think the Minnesota high school boys' hockey state tournament is the best prep event in the nation you aren't wrong. The tourney begins anew Wednesday with the Class 1A quarterfinals and runs through Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

• The Gophers women's basketball team enters the Big Ten tournament on a six-game losing skid, but as the No. 11 seed Minnesota gets to start with 14th-seeded Penn State (1-17 in conference play) on Wednesday. Advance there, and the test gets harder Thursday vs. No. 6 seed Ohio State.

• To make the NCAA tournament, the Gophers men's hockey team will likely have to defeat nemesis Penn State. But first, Minnesota hosts a best-of-three series with Notre Dame in the Big Ten quarterfinals starting Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

• Next weekend's local forecast has highs in the low 50s, which would have been beautiful weather for the beautiful game. Still, it's probably smart that Minnesota United is playing on the road once again — this time at San Jose on Saturday.