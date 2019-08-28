1 "History-on-a-Schtick" features an original musical tour through Minnesota history from before statehood to today. Sponsored by the Minnesota Historical Society, it also features a trivia contest and state symbol fashion show. 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. daily. Schell's Stage, West End Market.

2 Owners prance, dance and make faces to help their barnyard birds belt out their best cock-a-doodle-do. For animated animal fun, you can't beat the Rooster Crowing Contest Finals. 11 a.m. Sheep and Poultry Barn.

3 Seniors Day at the State Fair means more than just discounted admission ($10 for those 65 and over). Vendors selling everything from tea towels to orthotics will offer deals. And there will be plenty of programming geared toward seasoned adults, including fitness activities, music, health screenings and more in Dan Patch Park.

4 Learn how to clean and be green. Finding effective alternatives to harsh chemicals will be included in this presentation on "Sustainable Community Practices for Improved Health." 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eco Experience.

5 The All-Star Stunt Dogs make a splash by jumping rope, walking backward, doing paw-stands and taking dock dives. Rescue dogs adopted from shelters across the country, these precocious pooches help promote pet adoption. 11 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m. daily. North Woods Stage.