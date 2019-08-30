1 R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! will promise that "It Never Rains (In Southern California)" when they perform their hits. Led by founding member D'wayne Wiggins, the band will play songs like "Anniversary," "Feels Good," and "Let's Get Down." 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

2 Ever wanted to be an artist? How about a gumshoe? You can be both at the Fine Arts Center. In the "Be a Fine Arts Detective," kids and adults use clues and their keen observational skills to find specific pieces of art in the exhibition. You may even win a ribbon for your efforts. Pick up your detective quiz at the Fine Arts Center desk. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

3 If you don't know moo about cows, members of the Minnesota Cattlewomen's Association can set you straight at the Cattle Extravaganza. There will be demonstrations and interactive activities all about cattle. On the Barn Stage in the Moo Booth, west end of the Cattle Barn. Noon-3 p.m.

4 Yes, it can be done. Growing wine-worthy grapes in Minnesota, that is. Grape breeder Peter Hemstad will explain how local vintners are able to grow grapes in our temperamental climate and turn them into sweet, dry and sparkling wines. 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Wine Country.

5 The fun never stops at Miss Shannon's Sock Hop. Watch the jitterbuggers or slip off your shoes and join in. 10, 11 a.m. & noon. Cosgrove Stage.

Melissa Walker