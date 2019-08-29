1 Hungry? You may want to enter one of the amateur eating contests at the Moo Booth. Choose between cottage cheese and yogurt or yogurt pie — or go for both. Sign-up for the cottage cheese and yogurt contest is at 10 a.m.; the contest starts at 10:30. Yogurt Pie Eating Contests take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Moo Booth, outside the Cattle Barn.

2 After downing all those dairy products, you're going to need more exercise than just a ramble around the fairgrounds. Consider taking part in the Zumba Fitness demonstrations. The dance-inspired workout involves interval training, strength training and great Latin music. 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Cosgrove Stage, outside the Education Building.

3 Bee all that you can be by learning what pollinators need. Listen in to the "Bees Kneez With Queen Bee" chat and find out what you can do to help bees and other pollinators thrive. There also will be tips on how to create a bee-friendly habitat in your own backyard. 10 a.m., CHS Miracle of Birth Center.

4 This is no tractor pull, but FFA members will be putting tractors through their paces as part of the Safe Tractor Operators Contest. Youth ages 14-18 will show off their behind-the-wheel skills by driving through a series of maneuvers. 9:30 a.m., Compeer Arena.

5 OK, so you probably can't take a tractor home with you. But you can take one of these make-and-take items. Construct a seed ball, a living plant necklace, a wool bracelet, custom wildflower seed mix or an animal ear tag necklace and boost your agriculture literacy in the process. 1:30-3:30 p.m., Agriculture Horticulture Building.

