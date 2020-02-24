• The Timberwolves are a hard team to love right now, even if there's still some intrigue with the new players they acquired. They'll be without Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist fracture) for at least the next handful of games, and they're entering a stretch of the season against tough competition (including Monday at Dallas) with little incentive to win.

• The Wild has one of the easiest remaining schedules of any team in the NHL, according to powerrankingsguru.com. There are wins to be had this week, with two games against Columbus surrounding one game against dreadful Detroit. We'll see if Minnesota can make up ground — and whether the roster stays intact at Monday's trade deadline.

• Richard Pitino's Gophers have banked some impressive wins this season, and they'll need another one Wednesday at Williams Arena against No. 7 Maryland to keep any realistic NCAA tournament hopes alive. We'll see if there was any confidence gained from a blowout win Sunday at Northwestern.

• If you were disappointed that you couldn't watch enough of NFL prospects running the 40-yard dash in past years, I have great news for you: The scouting combine has moved to prime-time television starting Thursday. You can't get away from football even if you try.

• A few variables exist, but the easiest thing for the Gophers men's hockey team is this: A sweep of Michigan on Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci will give Minnesota no worse than a share of the Big Ten title. That's a long way to come for a program that was struggling mightily earlier this season.