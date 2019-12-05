1 — The extra cash will turbocharge the 2020 legislative debate between DFL spending priorities and GOP calls for tax cuts.

2 — It could fire up Gov. Tim Walz's push for transportation funding, which was stymied last spring by the failure of his proposed 20-cent hike in the state's fuel tax.

3 — The $1.3 billion is what's left after $284 million of the surplus was shifted to the state's budget reserve, which is now full.

4 — Watch for Republicans to argue that the surplus is the fruit of President Donald Trump's federal tax cuts.

5 — The $1.3 billion estimate could rise or fall depending on federal policy changes, trade agreements, inflation, health care expenses and other factors outside lawmakers' control.