Three Minnesota men's teams and two women's teams have qualified for the 64-team fields in the NCAA Division III basketball touranents, which start Friday.

St. John's will host a four-team regional this weekend, with the Johnnies playing host to the University of Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. St. Thomas plays Wisconsin-LaCrosse in Omaha at 5:30 p.m

In the women's field, Ripon Collge plays at St. Thomas at 8 p.m. Friday and Bethany Lutheran of Mankato plays at Wartburg College, also at 8 p.m. Friday.

Winners advance to second-round games on Saturday.

