Holiday cookies, Swedish meatballs, eggnog: Could these explain why the belts we remove at security checkpoints may be loosened a notch this time of year? Every holiday reveler should remember this: Flying is more comfortable — or, as a Grinch might point out, slightly less uncomfortable — for those who aren’t stuffed like a Christmas bird. With that in mind, here are five airport restaurants that won’t bust your buttons.

1. Peoples Organic: Vegans, gluten-avoiders and members of the kale crowd, rejoice! This quick-serve spot, with a flagship at Edina’s Galleria, recently landed at MSP with its emphasis on organic local fare intact. The menu at this newcomer is slowly expanding but already includes a quinoa bowl, gluten-free chicken wild rice soup and a hydrating agave lemonade. (Terminal 1, Concourse F, near Gate F7)

2. MSP MKT: Build your own sandwich or salad, deciding what goes in while people behind the counter prep them. There are enough salad options for all 12 days of Christmas and beyond: spinach, carrots, goat cheese, walnuts, salmon. Grab-and-go items like Kind bars are also on offer. (Terminal 2, Concourse H, near Gate 8)

3. Holy Land Express: The Greek salad at this food truck looks like holiday on a plate: green lettuce, red tomatoes and a topping of feta cheese. It won’t weigh you down, even if you add chicken, gyro or falafel. Other delights include chicken wraps, spinach pie and hummus. (Terminal 1, Concourse E)

4. Food Hall: Grab a banana and an orange or heap together veggies and greens at the salad bar of this bright and busy location. Magazines and other goodies make this a one-stop shop. (Terminal 1, Concourse G, near Gates 1-6)

5. French Meadow: This stalwart of organic fare has a sit-down restaurant and a fast-serve cafe. The food? Healthful and delicious (until it disappears in June 2019). The oatmeal is my go-to airport breakfast. (Terminal 1, MSP Mall, near the North Checkpoint)

Contact Travel Editor Kerri Westenberg at travel@startribune.com; follow her on Twitter: @kerriwestenberg.