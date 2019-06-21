Five possibilities for the Wild’s No. 12 pick

Matthew Boldy, left wing, USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18

Equipped with an accurate shot, as evidenced by his 33 goals last season, Boldy is also known for his slick puck-handling — especially in tight. He’s committed to Boston College.

Philip Broberg, defense, AIK (Sweden-2)

A smooth skater, Broberg can handle heavy minutes and make an impact all over the ice. At the 2019 Under-18 World Championship, he was recognized as the best defenseman.

Spencer Knight, goalie, USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18

Goaltenders don’t often get drafted in the first round, but Knight is considered a unique talent. Another Boston College commit, Knight is poised, efficient and athletic in the crease — a potent combination.

Peyton Krebs, center, Kootenay (Western Hockey League)

Not only was Krebs Kootenay’s captain, but he also led the team in points with 68 in 64 games — standing out as a quick, two-way presence. He is recovering from a partial tear of his Achilles’ tendon.

Alex Newhook, center, Victoria (British Columbia Hockey League)

With 102 points, Newhook paced the BCHL in scoring as a speedy and skilled attacker. He, too, is headed to Boston College.