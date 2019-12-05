Our annual cookie fest involves a bunch of number-crunching: 207 entries, 15 semifinalists, four finalists and a winner. We hope that our contest, now in its 17th year, has become as big a part of your December traditions as it has for ours. Thanks to everyone who submitted a recipe. Your efforts are appreciated. Minnesota bakers will certainly welcome these five ingenious, fun-to-make cookies. They’re appealing on many levels, especially the way each one introduces a wide range of delicious ingredients into our cookie universe: whiskey, sunflower seeds, turmeric and tea. For the first time in the contest’s history, there’s no chocolate, but with this batch of winning recipes, we don’t miss it a bit. Happy holidays, and happy baking.